'IPL?' - Stuart Broad trolls Virat Kohli, later deletes the post

Former England speedster Stuart Broad took a subtle dig at both India's star cricketer Virat Kohli and the ICC in an Instagram post about the former India captain, which was shared by the international governing body of cricket ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024 final showdown, which is slated to take place on June 29. The Kensington Oval in Barbados is set to host the highly anticipated match of the ongoing showpiece event. Meanwhile, Aiden Markram led South Africa to defeat Afghanistan in the first semifinal, while Rohit Sharma led Team India to crush the defending champions England in the second semifinal.

Ahead of the final game, the Indian Cricket Council (ICC) went with one of the most outstanding batters in T20 World Cup history, Virat Kohli. Despite never having won the T20 World Cup, the former India skipper has a remarkable record. The record for most runs scored in the T20 World Cup remains held by him. In the tournament, Virat Kohli has also scored the greatest number of half-centuries. The swashbuckling batter has amassed 1216 runs at a remarkable average of 57.90 over 34 games so far.

Stuart Broad had no way to resist amusing himself at the expense of Virat Kohli

The former Indian captain, Virat Kohli, is shown on a throne wearing the current India jersey in an image that the ICC posted in honour of him ahead of the final match against South Africa, which is slated to take place on June 29 at Barbados. The 36-year-old cricketer's images from past T20 World Cups also feature in the picture. However, former English legend Stuart Broad had no way to resist amusing himself at the expense of Kohli and the ICC. The 38-year-old legend chose to mock humour at them by saying, "IPL?" Similar to the T20 World Cup, even though Virat Kohli is the IPL's all-time leading run scorer, he has never taken home the trophy.

"The last jewel remains missing from the crown of the king, Virat Kohli is one step away from #T20WorldCup glory," ICC captioned the picture.

Check here the Instagram post: