Watch: Virat Kohli lauds fan for exceptional running catch in the crowd during Australia vs India clash

Virat Kohli might have been dismissed for a duck against Australia on Monday but he didn’t forget to make a fan’s day who came to watch them.

Even though India's star cricketer Virat Kohli got dismissed for a duck against Australia on Monday, the 36-year-old batter still made the day of the fans who made their way to the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St Lucia to see them playing. CSK star all-rounder Shivam Dube blasted downtown against spinner Adam Zampa in the 13th over, blistering a huge six that far overshot the boundary.

As the ball neared his area, a local fan ran after it and eventually caught the catch, getting accolades from the swashbuckling batter Virat Kohli. The former India skipper reacted as the videos were re-played on the big screen. Kohli paused to applaud the fan for making a quick catch.

Watch the video here:

Team India thrashed Australia by 24 runs to advance to the T20 World Cup semi-finals

Coming to the game here, Team India thrashed Australia by 24 runs to advance to the T20 World Cup semi-finals on Monday. Skipper Rohit Sharma's scorching 92 set the stage for India's victory. The 38-year-old cricketer blasted eight sixes in his 41-ball blitz, which set the tone for India to put up an impressive 205-5, their highest total of the tournament. Through a blazing 76, Travis Head led Australia's chase, but India stopped them at 181-7 to secure the tournament win.

Meanwhile, after Australia's decision to field, Josh Hazlewood made history by removing Virat Kohli for a duck. However, it was India's skipper Rohit Sharma who struck four sixes in a 29-run over of left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc. Following him, Pat Cummins had been brought into the game to put an end to the batting devastation after recording back-to-back hat-tricks in his previous two games. However, Rohit Sharma went on to put the seamer's opening ball on the stadium roof, where he went on to hit a massive six and his first tournament fifty off 19 balls.

Meanwhile, during chase, India's right-arm pacer Jasprit Bumrah removed Travis Head with a brilliant change of pace, while wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav dismissed the threatening Glenn Maxwell (20) to successfully secure India's glory.

