Watch: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma involved in animated conversation during Bangladesh game

Rohit Sharma and Co. recently defeated Bangladesh camp during their second game of the Super Eight Fixture of the T20 World Cup 2024, which took place on June 22 at Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium in Antigua. However, following the great win, an edited video from the first innings of the India vs. Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match was recently surfacing on social media. The viral video has not centred around the number of runs and wickets on the field; however, it's a video that lets you into what Team India were thinking and talking about during the game played at North Sound, Antigua, on June 22.

A voice artist recorded the video of the match to narrate the moments and give his view of the international cricket players' chat. When Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube went on strike and India were down by four wickets, the clip changed to convey what the players would be saying.

The dubbed footage, which has recently become popular on the internet, first showed Virat Kohli chatting with Rohit Sharma. Though the edited tape did not show their complete conversation, it appeared that they were discussing boundaries. Following the same, they further revealed the talk of Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, and Ravindra Jadeja following their dismissals against Bangladesh.

The video on X was posted to Twitter by a cricket fan and supporter of BCCI. There have been over three lakh views on Shivang Soni's video post on the platform already. The dubbing video received praise from the fans for its laughter and talent. In addition to this, a plethora of fans have also revealed their views in the comments section.

"Yu karke Rishabh boundary maarne aa raha hai. Arey tumne yaha chuka maara, waha chakka maara, kya zaroorat hai boundary ki?" the voice artist said when the video showed Virat Kohli speaking. Following Kohli, Rohit Sharma replying by saying, "Mein kya karu yaar. Mein bhi vaise hi out hua." However, Virat Kohli was seen reminding 'hitman' that he's the captain of the team.

In addition to this, the screen shifted to show Pant who was talking to Suryakumar Yadav said, "Hey bhaiyya ye meri hi baatein kar rahe hai kya?" These words followed SKY's reaction, which came in the voice of the dubbing artist as, "Nahi nahi. Tu mast hai. Zabardast hai."

Watch the video here:



Team India extended their winning streak in the T20 World Cup 2024 after thrashing Bangladesh

Meanwhile, speaking about the game here, Team India extended their winning streak in the ongoing marquee event after thrashing Bangladesh. Rohit Sharma and Co. move one game closer to the 2024 T20 World Cup semifinals. India, invited to bat first, amassed 196 for 5 in 20 overs, thanks to Hardik Pandya's 59 off 27 balls. The Men in Blue seemed unstoppable in the second inning, reducing Bangladesh to 146 for 8. In addition to this, Kuldeep Yadav led the 2007 T20 World Cup winers in wicket-taking with figures of 3 for 19, and Jasprit Bumrah was another standout performer with 2 for 13.

