'We are struggling' - Aakash Chopra discusses India's batting vulnerability

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra made an audacious claim on India's batting during their first game of the Super Eight Fixture of the 2024 T20 World Cup clash against Afghanistan, which took place on June 20 at Kensington Oval in Barbados. The cricketer turned analyst pointed out that Afghan star cricketer Fazalhaq Farooqi exposed the team's batting and their struggles against the left-arm pacers in the Super 8's encounter. Farooqi claimed a three-wicket haul after conceding just 33 runs in his four overs of the spell, which put the Indian team on the back foot and gave them the biggest threat.

In the same vein, Aakash Chopra feels that Indian captain Rohit Sharma took the right decision to bat first after winning the toss over Afghanistan skipper Rashid Khan. He highlighted that India showed winning momentum after batting first in the game. However, the well-renowed cricket broadcaster and commentator feels the Men in Blue are stumbling against the left-arm pacer. The 46-year-old cricketer highlighted how Indian captain Rohit Sharma got trapped by Farooqi, as well as how star batter Virat Kohli also fell prey to Afghanistan's star pacer. He added that Virat Kohli was looking great, but he also lost his wicket after 24 runs.

"India batted first after winning the toss. Teams batting first are winning and India also showed that by doing it. It has been a problem. We are struggling a little against left-arm pace. Rohit Sharma was trying but he got out. He hit the ball straight up in the air and got out. The bowler's name was Fazalhaq Farooqi. Mohammad Nabi was bowling from the other end, and India were kept on a tight leash," Aakash Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

The former India opener also highlighted how India were in trouble when Afghan spinner Rashid Khan dismantled wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant and left-handed batter Shivam Dube in the middle overs, which gave his side a sign of relief. Notably, 26-year-old Pant hammered 20 runs from 11 balls while CSK star Dube made 10 runs from 7 balls before Rashid Khan trapped both left-handed batters to reduce them to 90/4 early in the game.

"Virat Kohli remained quiet for a long time. Then he hit a good six, reached 24, but then he also got out. However, when Pant got out to Rashid Khan's bowling, we stumbled a little. Then when Shivam Dube got out, four wickets had fallen, things seemed to be stumbling," he added further.

In the face of a formidable Indian batting order, Afghanistan's bowling group made an impressive effort. The most effective bowler was Rashid Khan, who took three wickets for 26 runs, showing his ability and knowledge. With a strong performance of 3/33, Fazalhaq Farooqi provided his teammates with strong support, applying pressure to the Indian players at crucial times. Meanwhile, Naveen ul Haq was expensive, as he conceded 40 runs in his 4 overs. However, Mohammad Nabi and Noor Ahmad managed the run rate despite not picking any scalps.

