'No chance for him to damage his confidence' - R Ashwin on possibility of Virat Kohli going to No.3

India's sensational batter Virat Kohli has scores of one, four, and zero in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024. He has yet to make his presence felt at the biggest stage of them all, the ICC T20 World Cup. In the tournament, Virat Kohli, known as the chasemaster, is still striving to break a plethora of milestones and records. The swashbuckling batter's return as an opener at the World Cup was welcomed by a run-heavy Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 campaign.

The 35-year-old cricketer had a couple of poor outings at the T20 World Cup 2024 after an IPL season that shattered records. Kohli went under fire for his poor knocks in the ongoing marquee event. India's star all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin invited former India batter Robin Uthappa to openly discuss India's batting master's position.

Ravichandran Ashwin said that Virat Kohli will never lose his confidence despite his poor innings in the last three games. The middle-order batter feels that the swashbuckling batter can show his form once he is back to his original spot at number three to show who he really is.

"There is no chance for a player like Virat Kohli to damage his confidence. He will say, 'you brought me down to number 3, I will show you who I am.'. That's how he will bat, first of all. I am saying this because I know him," Ravichandran Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

"Virat Kohli's psychology, after the previous match, I saw a glimpse of it. Maybe five seconds. Him interacting with some of the players and talking to the support staff. When you see his psychology, you can tell that man is exuding supreme confidence. And that comes from a place of knowing about his own game and the confidence in his own ability. So, he knows that this is just a blip in the radar," Robin Uthappa said.

Virat Kohli registered his first-ever golden duck in T20 World Cup history

The flamboyant opening batter scored an incredible 741 runs in the recently concluded IPL edition. The 35-year-old cricketer has accumulated only five runs in this T20 World Cup edition thus far. In addition to this, the legendary batter registered his first-ever golden duck in T20 World Cup history. Additionally, the former India skipper lagged behind Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, who went on to become the T20 World Cup's all-time highest run scorer. The RCB star needs to add 104 runs to surpass the Lahore-born Pakistan skipper in T20 World Cup history.

Also Read: Most Runs in T20 World Cup 2024: Batting Stats

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli played a very influential role in guiding Rohit Sharma and Co. to the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2022, which took place in Australia. The stylish right-handed batter made history against Pakistan in their first game as he went on to smash unbeaten 82 runs from 53 balls and pull the game back when it was gone for 36/4 in the powerplay.

Telegram Group Join Now



For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.