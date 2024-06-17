'Can't do this tuk tuk' - Former India opener slams Babar Azam, asks him to retire from T20s

Former India cricketer Kris Srikkanth lashed out at Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and demanded his retirement from the format after their T20 World Cup 2024 debacle. The Green Army went on to produce a horrendous show at the ongoing marquee event, which ruled them out of the marquee event. Babar Azam and Co. suffered the loss in their opening encounter against hosts the USA, where the side failed to chase down the target in the super overs while arch rivals India trashed them despite posting a modest 119 runs before being bundled out in just 19 overs.

Babar Azam had a magnificent 2022 T20 World Cup, where he guided his side to enter the final game despite losing the first two fixtures against India and Zimbabwe. However, Babar Azam and Co. were knocked out of the T20 World Cup 2024 after rain played the spoilsport in USA vs. Ireland, which allowed Rohit Paudel's side to make it to the super 8's stage of the game from group A alongside India.

In the same vein, the former India cricketer launched a scathing attack on the 29-year-old Pakistan's skipper. The cricketer turned commentator revealed that he should not be playing T20I cricket anymore as he might be a great fit in the red ball of the game. The former India selector feels that one can't bat with a lower strike rate in the shortest form of the game. He later compared the Lahore-born skipper with India's batting masters, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

Man, his strike rate is only 112-115! What are you talking about?: Srikkanth

"Babar Azam, I don't think he should be playing T20 cricket. Maybe a good/great Test cricketer. But I don't think he should be playing T20, in my opinion, frankly speaking. I mean, you can't do this ‘tuk-tuking’ all the time in T20 cricket. You talk about stats, they say 4000 runs - Babar, 4000 runs - Virat Kohli, 4000 runs - Rohit Sharma. Man, his strike rate is only 112-115! What are you talking about?,” Srikkanth said on Star Sports.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Camp earned two wins and two losses from the four matches they have played in the group stage. The Men in Green lost to India and the USA, while they earned a great win over Canada and Ireland. Babar Azam hammered 32 runs from 34 balls in the game against Ireland and helped his side chase down the total to end the event on a high note.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.