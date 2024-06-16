WATCH: Two wasted reviews, one review not taken - Pakistan make comedy of errors with DRS reviews

The Men in Green wasted two consecutive reviews which were declared not out and then eventually ran out of reviews and couldn't use one when there was a genuine dismissal.

During the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 match between Pakistan and Ireland, Pakistan made a comedy of errors while taking reviews.

It all started on the final ball of the first over when Pakistan wasted a review for caught out of Harry Tector but the UltraEdge showed there was no nick and the ball tracking also showed missing the stumps.

Then on the second ball of the third over, Pakistan once again opted for a DRS for an lbw appeal on Curtis Campher after it was turned down by the on-field umpires.

Babar agreed for a review after Shaheen pleaded to him but the delivery looked like missing the leg stump even with naked eye. On checking replays, ball-tracking confirmed the same.

With both reviews wasted by Pakistan, they missed out on using it on a genuine chance on the fourth ball of the same over. Shaheen Afridi made Harry Tector drive and the ball went straight into the wicketkeeper's gloves but the umpire wasn't sure of any contact and turned down appeals by Babar and Co but UltraEdge later showed a tickle on the bat as another chance went begging for Pakistan.

WATCH: Pakistan make comedy of errors with DRS reviews

However, on the final ball of the third over, Pakistan finally got success as Afridi struck Tector plumb and the umpire raised the finger. Ireland contemplated on taking the review but later decided against it but replays later showed that the ball was pitching outside leg and Tector should have reviewed it.

Check the sequence of the happenings on the video below.

Speaking about the match, Pakistan bowlers have dominated the proceedings so far and reduced Ireland to 80 for 8 in 13.5 overs.

