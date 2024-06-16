Starc lashed out after comments of his teammate Josh Hazlewood were misconstrued and propagated.

Star Australian pacer Mitchell Starc has lashed out at the media after comments of his teammate Josh Hazlewood were misconstrued and propagated.

Hazlewood has said prior to their clash against Scotland that it would be in Australia's 'best interests' to eliminate England at the group stage, garnering speculation that Australia might go easy on their opponents.

Scotland had five points while England had three points with their last group-stage match remaining. If Scotland would have managed to win against Australia, England would have automatically been knocked out.

However, the Aussies ensured that there were no surprises as they beat Scotland comfortably by five wickets.

ALSO READ: 'I let down': Pakistan star takes blame for India loss and T20 World Cup 2024 exit

Mitchell Starc hits out at media for blowing comments out of proportion

In the aftermath of the game, Starc addressed the comments comments Hazlewood made. Starc clarified that Hazlewood had only directly responded to questions about possible scenarios and had nothing extra in them.

"I think a throwaway line has been blown right out of proportion by you lot," he said, referring to the media attending his post-match press conference.

Australia had no stakes left in the game against Scotland in St Lucia aside from getting some time on the field. However, England thrashed Oman on Thursday to surpass Scotland's net run rate and then secured a dominant win against Namibia in a rain-affected match which put Scotland in a position where they had to win to advance.

Australia has now been clubbed in Group A of the Super 8s stage alongside India, Afghanistan and either Bangladesh or Netherlands depending on whichever team seals the last available berth.

The Aussies will play their first Super 8s match on June 21 against the last team which will make it through.

Telegram Group Join Now

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.