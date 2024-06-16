'I let down': Pakistan star takes blame for India loss and T20 World Cup 2024 exit

Finalists of the last edition of the T20 World Cup, Pakistan had a dismal campaign this time around in the T20 World Cup 2024 after facing an early exit from the group-stages.

The Men in Green suffered a shock defeat against co-hosts USA before squandering a winning chance against arch-rivals India. If Babar Azam and Co had managed to churn out a win against the Men in Blue, they would have very well remained in contention and could have also progressed to the Super 8s stage instead of USA.

Now days after the heartbreaking defeat against India, Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim has opened up after facing flak for his lacklustre innings of 15 off 23 balls during the game.

Pakistan bottled an easy chase of 120 and Imad Wasim was one of the reasons why.

Imad Wasim takes the blame on himself

With the equation in Pakistan's favour needing 37 off 30 balls, slow left-arm orthodox bowler Axar Patel was introduced against the left-hander but Imad Wasim failed to capitalise on the matchup and eventually ended up conceding the match.

Not enough talked about Axar Patel's brilliant 16th over to Imad Wasim - short boundary on the leg side, SLA to LHB.. Baffling how Imad never attempted anything on the leg side. But full credit to Axar for a brilliant over.#INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/sR3Waob2bu — Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) June 10, 2024

Imad opened up on his innings against India, where he admitted letting the team down and regretting every bit of it.

Speaking ahead of Pakistan's dead-rubber fixture against Ireland, Wasim said, "I let down because usually when I go in this situation, I am very calm and finish the job. And this was my job to finish which I couldn't do. I will regret this and I still regret it. But this is life. Sometimes you make mistakes. But life is like that; sometimes you make mistakes. So, you can say that this was a phase in my life that I unfortunately could not achieve. I will regret it, but my execution was not good."

