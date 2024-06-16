Former RCB and KKR player announces retirement from international cricket following ENG vs NAM T20 World Cup match

Namibia star all-rounder David Wiese announced his retirement from international cricket after his side suffered a 15-run defeat against defending champions England in their last game of the T20 World Cup 2024, which knocked them out of the ongoing marquee event. Notably, Wiese, who went on to begin his international career with South Africa, changed sides and joined the Namibian team back in 2021. The star player ultimately went on to become a legend for Namibia with his efforts in T20 World Cups.

David Wiese proved to be Namibia's hero as he struck in the Super Over after bowling and batting to take the match against Oman. The all-rounder enjoyed a standing ovation from the Jos Buttler-led England camp and Namibian players during his last game of the T20 World Cup 2024.

Meanwhile, David revealed that he still likes to play a few more matches for Namibia, but he feels like ending his career on a special note. The 39-year-old cricketer says that he really had a great time with the Namibian team over the last three years, and now is the right time to retire from international cricket.

"Obviously, I [would] still like to play the game for a couple more years, I feel like I've still got a lot to contribute and a lot to play. But I just feel like what better place to end a special career for me personally with Namibia. I've had a lot of good times with them and to play my last game for them possibly at a World Cup against a world-class team like England, it just seemed like the right time," David Wiese told the reporters in the post-match press conference.

David Wiese represented Namibia in 34 T20I matches, amassing over 500 runs while picking up 35 wickets

Namibia skipper Gerhard Erasmus also expressed happiness, as the veteran all-rounder has contributed greatly to the team over the last few years. Erasmus revealed that his side has learned a lot from Wiese, on and off the field.

"Unfortunately, it was his last game, which is a great moment for him to perform like that in his last game. Massive impact, in terms of the level of cricket he brought to our circle," Erasmus said.

Speaking about the game here, England thrashed Namibia by 41 runs in their ten overs in the game that was halted by rain and made it to the Super 8's stage of the game after arch rivals the Aussies defeated Scotland. Namibia got off to a great start, but Wiese had to step in after Nikolaas Davin was retired and hurt in the game. The stylish right-handed batter made 27 off of 12 balls in his last game against a strong English set-up. Meanwhile, Wiese represented Namibia in 34 T20I matches, amassing over 500 runs while picking up 35 wickets.

