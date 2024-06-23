Watch: Naveen-ul-Haq repeats 2023 World Cup heroics, dismisses Travis Head for duck again

Australia got off to the worst possible start to their run chase against Afghanistan in the T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight match, as they lost the explosive Travis Head for a duck.

Australia lost their explosive opening batter, Travis Head, for a duck, giving them the worst possible start to their run chase against Afghanistan during their second game of the Super Eight Fixture of the 2024 T20 World Cup, which took place on June 23. Afghanistan star pacer Naveen-ul-Haq gave his team an unbelievable start by producing a peach of a delivery against the 2021 T20 World Cup winners. The LSG bowler also dismissed the top-order batter for a duck during the ODI World Cup 2023 game in India.

The great seamer pitched the ball on the leg stump from round the wicket, and the left-handed batter tried to flick it away with an angle over square leg. The ball swung late and it was perfect to dismiss the southpaw and destroy his stumps. Head clearly got frustrated about the delivery and realised that there had been absolutely nothing he could have done about that based on how he felt after being cleaned up.

Watch the Travis Head dismissal video here:

Afghanistan stunned Mitchell Marsh-led Australia by 21 runs

Meanwhile, speaking about the game, Afghanistan stunned Mitchell Marsh-led Australia by 21 runs on Sunday. Afghanistan amassed a total 148 for 6, riding on stunning half-centuries from opening batters Rahmanullah Gurbaz (60) and Ibrahim Zadran (51). However, during the chase, all-rounder Gulbadin Naib recorded his best-ever T20I career figures of 4/20 to bowl out Australia for 127 in 19.2 overs. Afghanistan strengthened their chances of advancing to the semifinals with this win.

Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan was over the moon after his side defeated a strong Australian team during the crucial encounter. The 25-year-old cricketer reveals that this win is the best for their nation. The bowling all-rounder further stated that they were dreaming of beating Aussies for the last three years. Furthermore, the Gujarat Titans star aims to win the next game against Bangladesh, which will help them make their way to the semi-final of the marquee event.