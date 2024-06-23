Watch: Pat Cummins scripts T20 World Cup history with back-to-back hat-tricks

Australia star cricketer Pat Cummins became the first player to record back-to-back hat-tricks after attaining the same feat against Afghanistan in the ongoing 2024 T20 World Cup Super 8 campaign, which took place on Saturday, June 22, at the Arnos Vale Ground in St. Vincent. Afghanistan put pressure on Australia after they recently thrashed Bangladesh with a dominant bowling showcase. Meanwhile, Afghanistan star opening batters Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran struck 118 runs in partnership for the first wicket. However, the innings threatened to fall when Australia dealt with wickets towards the end of the game.

Pat Cummins had conceded 16 runs while bowling in the powerplay, with his two overs remaining. Following that, the right-arm seamer stepped back into the attack during the 18th over and produced a tight over. The great seamer dismissed Rashid Khan with a slower delivery to conclude his over.

Afghanistan skipper Rashid Khan attempted to force the ball over the boundary for a six; however, Tim David took his catch long-on. In addition to this, the 31-year-old cricketer sent Karim Janat back during his first ball of the last over. Similar to this dismissal, Janat failed to cross the boundary and caught Tim David at long last. Furthermore, the SRH skipper dismissed Naib and completed his back-to-back hat-tricks in the game.

Meanwhile, Aussie star David Warner missed a catch that could have handed Cummins a hat-trick in the 20th over alone, and four in a row overall, after he picked up consecutive wickets. Warner dropped the third ball of the over as Nangeyalia Kharote hit it towards the deep point.

Hundreds of games for Australia and all of a sudden two in a row: Pat Cummins

The 2023 ODI World Cup-winning captain became just the second Australian bowler in T20 World Cup history to rack up a hat-trick after his performance against Bangladesh in the Super 8 stage. The right-arm pacer is once again making history after accomplishing the same feat in the clash against Afghanistan.

"Yeah, I remembered that one. Hundreds of games for Australia and all of a sudden two in a row. Thought they batted well but we also restricted them. Decent effort, probably not our best day in the field," Pat Cummins said during the innings break as being quoted by Cricbuzz.

