Ben Stokes says India had an advantage in the semi-finals against England

Ben Stokes feels that Jos Buttler is still the best fit to lead England in white-ball cricket after the defending champions suffered a crushing loss against Team India in the T20 World Cup 2024 semi-finals.

Meanwhile, England was on the brink of elimination when they lost by 36 runs to Australia after their opening match against Scotland was called off due to weather in a Group Stage fixture. However, they advanced to the Super 8s after wins over Oman and Namibia. Following that, they defeated the USA and the West Indies but lost to South Africa to make it to the semi-finals. Team India then set a target of 172 for England; however, Jos Buttler and Co. were bundled out for 103 in 16.4 overs in the run-chase.

However, Ben Stokes says that he is not a big fan of the shortest format of the game, as the game changes when the weather changes here.

"It’s an interesting format, the T20 World Cup, one I’m not a huge fan of because teams can go through or not go through potentially because of a weather situation," Ben Stokes said on BBC.

Pitch gave India a huge advantage: Ben Stokes

Furthermore, the left-handed batter made an audacious claim against Team India after his side suffered a huge defeat in the semis. The 33-year-old claimed that the pitch offered a huge benefit to Rohit Sharma and Co., which helped them bundle out England. Indian spinners Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav picked up three wickets each and went on to demolish the defending champions in the semi-final game at Guyana. However, the Christchurch-born cricketer hailed the English set-up for giving a great fight when they were tested under pressure against Team India in the thrilling showdown event.

"When England were put under pressure, especially at the back end of the group stages, they showed what a good team they were. India are a very good team, especially in the conditions that pitch offered. It gave India a huge advantage," he added further.

