Watch: Virat Kohli's epic reaction to Axar Patel's nomination as the best fielder in Indian dressing room

Virat Kohli was unable to control his laughter after seeing Axar Patel's surprised face after the all-rounder was nominated for the best fielder award for the clash against Afghanistan.

India's star cricketer Virat Kohli could not control his laughter when he noticed that Axar Patel was stunned at his nomination for the best fielder award in the Indian dressing room after the T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight Fixture against Afghanistan, which took place on June 20 at the Kensington Oval in Barbados. The Men in Blue dominated the match by thrashing Afghanistan by 47 runs, registering yet another magnificent performance in all three game departments.

India's fielding coach, T. Dilip, was impressed with the players' performances, and the best fielder award tradition was upheld following the game. The side had a terrific start in the Super 8 stages, and the fielding coach commended their situational awareness during the game in the dressing room. Dilip began by announcing the award's nominees, starting with Arshdeep Singh. Before Dilip moved on to Axar, Ravindra Jadeja was the second player to win the medal. Axar Patel was stunned when his name was announced, while Kohli was seen beaming and giggling after seeing the reaction on Axar Patel's face.

Watch the video here:

📽️ 𝗗𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗥𝗼𝗼𝗺 𝗕𝗧𝗦



Fielder of the match medal 🏅 from #AFGvIND goes to..



Don't look beyond the 'wall' of the dressing room to see who presents this medal 😉



WATCH 🎥🔽 - By @RajalArora | #T20WorldCup | #TeamIndiahttps://t.co/uzU5tBKRIz — BCCI (@BCCI) June 21, 2024



Axar Patel took a magnificent catch to dismiss the dangerous Azmatullah Omarzai in the game

Axar Patel took a magnificent catch to dismiss the dangerous Azmatullah Omarzai in the game. In addition to this, Rishabh Pant, who took three catches in the game, was the last nominee for the medal. Eventually, Jadeja got the medal that was given to him by India's head coach, Rahul Dravid. The CSK star was seen lifting Dravid after getting the medal.

Meanwhile, T. Dilip lauded Ravindra Jadeja by stating that his sharp skills make him a very exceptional player. However, Jadeja was ecstatic after getting the medal. The 35-year-old cricketer jokingly revealed that he was inspired by right-arm pacer Mohammed Siraj. The seamer was not part of Playing XI as he had to make way for Kuldeep Yadav in India's opening game of Super 8's encounter.

Telegram Group Join Now

"He is known for his lightning skills on the field but his sharp instincts were on full display today. It was Ravindra Jadeja," said India's fielding coach T Dilip.

"This medal is very important. I am very happy to get it today and especially I am inspired by Mohammed Siraj. The one and only best fielder. Thank you Siraj, cheers," Ravindra Jadeja said.

Rohit Sharma and Co. are all set to face Bangladesh in the next game of the T20 World Cup 2024, which is slated to take place on June 22 in Antigua.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.