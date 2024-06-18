Watch: Gujarat Titans star effects stunning direct hit from boundary to run Nicholas Pooran out for 98

West Indies star batter Nicholas Pooran stole the limelight in Match No. 40 of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 against Afghanistan, which took place on June 18 at the Daren Sammy Stadium in St. Lucia with a stunning innings. Pooran stunned fans with his blazing batting prowess with a spectacular 98 runs off 53 balls, featuring six fours and eight sixes, to help his side remain undefeated in the ongoing marquee event.

However, the 28-year-old cricketer's heroic attempt to put up a century fell short in the last over. The Trinidad-born cricketer raised his arm to drive the ball to sweeper cover as he faced a low full delivery outside off stump. Following the same, he ran quickly for just one and hoped for a double to get the strike.

Notably, Afghanistan star cricketer Azmatullah Omarzai caught the ball from deep and hit the stumps quickly with a clear throw to the keeper's end. Nicholas Pooran made a heroic effort to reach the crease, but the TV umpire confirmed he fell short, resulting in a run-out.

Speaking about the game here, it was Afghan skipper Rashid Khan who won the toss and invited the hosts to bat first in the game. After being sent to bat first, the home team posted 218/5 thanks to batting brilliance from Johnson Charles and Nicholas Pooran, which allowed them to post the great total. However, during the chase, the Afghans failed to carry the moment, which led them to bundle out for 114 runs.

I just felt that it’s my night and I could get on with it: Nicholas Pooran

Meanwhile, Nicholas Pooran was the player of the match, and he opened up about his team's wins in the post-match presentation. The 28-year-old cricketer revealed that he wasn't going to get the tonne, as his focus was solely on posting a respectable total to defend against the tough Afghan side. In addition, the LSG star opens up about his tactical and pragmatic skills against Afghanistan spinners in the game.

"You don’t want to be on 97 and get run-out but it was all about reaching a respectable total. I assessed the conditions early on, we had a good start in the powerplay, I had to take the responsibility in the middle overs with the Afghanistan spinners bowling. I just felt that it’s my night and I could get on with it," Nicholas Pooran said being quoted by Cricbuzz.

