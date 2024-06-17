'No unity' - Coach Gary Kirsten slams Pakistan for 'separated' atmosphere in team

The head coach of Pakistan's T20 cricket team, Gary Kirsten, shared his thoughts on the country's miserable group stage exit from the T20 World Cup 2024. Notably, the former South African cricketer blamed fitness issues and a lack of unity as the team's woes. Kirsten pointed out concerning physical fitness problems and criticised the players for not backing each other on the team. The 56-year-old cricketer saw a "lack of mutual support among players unlike any he's seen in his career." The Cape Town-born star said that players who get stronger will be kept on the team, and others will be released after their horrendous show in the tournament.

Kirsten, who joined as an integral part of the Pakistan team just before the T20 World Cup 2024, raised doubts about the skill set and shot selection of a few players. The South African, who guided India to victory in the 2011 ODI World Cup, was seen furious after the team's early exit from the ongoing marquee event. The former batting legend admitted that he was already aware that Pakistan would face the challenge of chasing 120 runs against arch-rivals India in the game. However, Kirsten feels that Pakistan were 72/2 with six to seven overs to spare, and there was no reason for losing this encounter despite standing in such a strong spot.

"There’s no unity in Pakistan’s team. They call it a team, but it isn’t a team. They aren’t supporting each other; everyone is separated, left and right. I’ve worked with many teams, but I’ve never seen such a situation. Disappointing loss, that's for sure. I knew 120 was not going to be an easy target. If India got only 120, it was always going to be not the easiest. But I think we had the game at 72 for 2 with six or seven overs left. Disappointing not to get across the line from the position we got ourselves into," Gary said.

You make mistakes like that, you are going to pay: Gary Kirsten

Kirsten further acknowledged that the side completely lacks the decision-making abilities at such an international stage, which makes them lose the game.

"Decision-making. Maybe not so great decision-making. You have got the game on, run a ball, eight wickets in hand, decision-making at that point. That's the game. That's international cricket for you. You make mistakes like that, you are going to pay," he added further.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan cricket team ended their journey in the third spot of the points table with two wins and two losses from the four matches they have played so far. Babar Azam and Co. were outclassed by the hosts USA in the thrilling super over, while the Rohit Sharma-led Indian side put them on the brink of elimination. The Green Army won the clash against Canada and Ireland, but the washout in the Ireland vs. USA game ruled them out of the 2024 T20 World Cup, while India and the USA made it to the next stage from Group A.

