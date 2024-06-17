Watch: Bangladesh non striker found checking with dressing room for DRS call

Bangladesh youngster Jaker Ali was caught appealing for assistance from the team's dressing room for a Decision Review System (DRS) concerning his teammate Tanzim Hasan Sakib's LBW during the T20 World Cup 2024 Group D encounter against Nepal at the Arnos Vale Ground in St. Vincent on Monday, June 17.

Notably, the on-field umpire judged Tanzim Hasan Sakib out when he got stuck with a leg before wicket (LBW) off Nepal spinner Sandeep Lamichhane in the 14th over of Bangladesh's inning. However, Jaker Ali, who was at the non-striker's end, was seen seeking help from the dressing room before asking Tanzim Hasan to go for a review, as it seems that fast bowler Tanzim was not sure whether to take DRS or not follow the umpire's decision.

According to DRS, the ball was missing the stumps, and following this, the third umpire overturned the decision given by the on-field umpire. The incident went viral on social media, with fans wondering whether this incident was right or wrong during the game.

Watch here the full video:

Is this allowed @icc?



Non striker asked for assistance from the dressing room whether to take the DRS or not. 😭pic.twitter.com/7aJnl2YDMn — 𝐊𝐨𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭!𝟎𝐧_👑🚩 (@bholination) June 17, 2024

Following the same incident, 26-year-old Jaker Ali asked for help from Bangladesh from the dressing room for Tanzim Hasan's LBW DRS, which caught the attention of social media users who questioned the International Cricket Council's (ICC) credibility in requesting outside support for DRS appeals. However, a plethora of the fans went on to criticise the on-field umpires for their lack of attention during the game, which allowed Jaker to ask for help from his teammates sitting over the dressing room.

Check out how fans have reacted to this controversy:

In 13.1 over, the whole incident happened, commentators saw it, I don't know their names, but they didn't utter a single word. What type of clownery is this @ICC ? — Prajwal (@GreenEra_42) June 17, 2024

Jaker Ali might get ban. He looked at dressing room. And then gestured tanzim to take the review. — Sayed Rouf 🇵🇸 (@SayedRouf4) June 17, 2024





What does the DRS rule say?

Meanwhile, according to the law, 3.2(c) of Appendix 1 of the ICC Playing Handbook: “The captain may consult with the bowler and other fielders or the two batsmen may consult with each other prior to deciding whether to request a Player Review. Under no circumstances is any player permitted to query an umpire about any aspect of a decision before deciding on whether or not to request a Player Review. If the umpires believe that the captain or batsman has received direct or indirect input emanating other than from the players on the field, then they may at their discretion decline the request for a Player Review. In particular, signals from the dressing room must not be given.”

Najmul Hossain Shanto-led Bangladesh side has made it to the next stage of the T20 World Cup 2024

Meanwhile, speaking about the game here, the Najmul Hossain Shanto-led Bangladesh side has made it to the next stage of the T20 World Cup 2024 after defeating the Nepal side. Notably, the Bangla Tigers were only able to post 106 runs before being bowled out in the game. However, during the chase, Nepal fell short by 21 runs before being bundled out in the crucial game. This win had helped them place themselves in the next stage alongside the Aiden Markram-led Proteas side.

