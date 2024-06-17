Watch: Netherlands' Sybrand Engelbrecht saves 5 runs with insane boundary fielding

It seems that even though it was too little to keep the Netherlands's hope alive in the T20 World Cup 2024, it might turn out to be one of the most bizarre moments in the tournament's history. Though the Dutch team's record shows it was simply another showing of remarkable stamina and talent in the field against Sri Lanka in the T20 World Cup 2024 clash, Netherlands star cricketer Sybrand Engelbrecht downplayed his superhero-style six-save on the midwicket boundary.

The Dutch bowler Tim Pringle produced a thigh-high full toss to Sri Lanka's star cricketer Angelo Matthews, who smashed the ball onto the leg side, with Engelbrecht placed at deep midwicket. He went in off the line for a little while, then realised it was heading off into the crosswind. Then, as he landed over the line of the boundary, he jumped fully out to catch the ball over his right shoulder and threw it back into play, which saved five runs against Sri Lanka.

Watch here the full video:

Meanwhile, Engelbrecht has established himself as one of the top fielders in the international game. The 35-year-old cricketer sets extremely high standards for himself, having taken a diving catch at a backward point at the Under-19 World Cup in South Africa as a teenager as well. This catch is still the most memorable one and reminds him most of the time.

Netherlands' hopes collapsed midway through the game as Bangladesh outclassed Nepal to make it to the next stage

Meanwhile, speaking about the game here, the Netherlands went into the game with a slim chance of making it to the Super Eights. Notably, Sri Lanka had already been ousted from the tournament but an outstanding first-inning total that placed the Netherlands on the back foot. Sri Lanka all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga hammered 20 runs from just six balls, and Mathews' unbeaten 30 runs from 15 balls guided Sri Lanka to a total of 201-6. In addition, Sri Lanka's batting performance was also boosted by Kusal Mendis (46 off 29), Dhananjaya de Silva (34 off 26), and Charith Asalanka (46 off 21).

However, the Netherlands' hopes collapsed midway through the game when Bangladesh, who defeated Nepal in their final group-stage match, advanced to the second round alongside South Africa.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.