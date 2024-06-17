Ben Stokes reacts on social media to 'out of the world' catch in T20 Blast

Ben Stokes is one of several who hailed Coughlin on her incredible achievement.

The star all-rounder, Paul Coughlin, took a brilliant caught and bowled during Durham's 2024 T20 Blast North Group match against Lancashire. The fast bowler, Coughlin, bowling at Matthew Hurst, was off-balance and grabbed his first wicket of the high-scoring evening at Chester-le-Street. Coughlin successfully grabbed a powerful straight hit from the wicketkeeper-batter in one of the wildest catches the game has seen.

Paul Coughlin was asked to bowl to a fiery Matthew Hurst after the opening of the powerplay in Durham's North Group T20 Blast 2024 match against Lancashire at Chester-le-Street. Hurst smashed Coughlin for two quick boundaries; however, Coughlin held on to a savage straight drive from the Lancashire wicketkeeper, failing on his follow-through.

Matthew Hurst got an advantage over the ball during an attempt to advance down the track. Notably, it seemed that Paul Coughlin had mistakenly put his hands up to make the grab, resulting in a remarkable dismissal, all in an attempt to defend himself. Hurst was dismissed for 32 of 17 deliveries, despite his great batting line-up.

OH MY WORD!!!! PAUL COUGHLIN.



HOW HAVE YOU CAUGHT THAT!!!!#ForTheNorth

In the same vein, England Test skipper and one of the greatest all-rounders in the history of international cricket, Ben Stokes, was one of several who hailed Coughlin on her incredible catch. He retweeted the video with the message from his official Twitter account, "What the heck…joke that," expressing his astonishment at the catch.

What the heck…joke that

The game was a thrilling high-score contest

Speaking about the game here, star batters Graham Clark and David Bedingham dominated Durham's innings with a brilliant partnership of 109 runs. In addition, star cricketer Bedingham hammered a magnificent 78 from 42 balls, featuring seven fours and four sixes, while middle-order batter Clark scored 87 from 57 balls, including eight fours and four sixes, which guided Durham's camp to post a wonderful tally of 218/3 against Lancashire in the given 20 overs of the game.

However, during the chase, Lancashire needed an excellent start, as they were headed for a difficult chase. Notably, they tried their best, but they continued to lose wickets, making it much harder to chase down 218 runs. However, after an exciting game, the visitors eventually came up short, falling by just two runs.

