Mohammed Siraj Drops Harry Brook, Steps On the Rope After Boundary Catch In ENG vs IND 5th Test [WATCH]
indian-cricket-team

Mohammed Siraj Drops Harry Brook, Steps On the Rope After Boundary Catch In ENG vs IND 5th Test [WATCH]

Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas
Last updated: August 3, 2025
3 min read

Mohammed Siraj became the leading-wicket taker in the series.



India started brilliantly well on the morning of Day 4. Mohammed Siraj was once again the hero for the visitors, as he sent England’s captain Ollie Pope back in the hut. But the same hero for the Indians will be regretting letting go of an opportunity to dismiss Harry Brook. The English batter started in an aggressive manner and toyed with the Indian bowling in the first session.

The incident occurred when Brook tried to hook a delivery off Prasidh Krishna in the 35th over of the second innings. The ball was up in the air for a long time, and was headed towards the fine-leg fielder. Mohammed Siraj did everything right down at the fielding spot. Except he stepped on the boundary after completing the catch, to grant a lifeline to Brook. The Indians were left in disdain after the incident, and will hope that they see the back of the English white-ball skipper as soon as possible. Brook is batting at a healthy strike rate and has the capacity to take the game away from the Indians in a matter of time.

Watch the video where Siraj did everything right, until he committed an error. He took the catch cleanly, but unfortunately stepped on the boundary rope. Harry Brook took a sigh of relief.

ALSO READ:

An Evenly Poised Match After the Heroics Of Mohammed Siraj

Every Test match in the series had been a treat to the eyes. After all the first four Tests have gone to the last day, this Test is giving signs of getting over by the end of Day 4. England came out to bat with a target of 374 in front of them after a heroic batting display from the Indians on Day 3. However, Mohammed Siraj struck gold with a menacing yorker in the closing hours to send Zak Crawley back. The Indians have managed to scalp two more wickets on the morning of Day 4, and will be crucial that they keep picking wickets.

The fields set by Shubman Gill in the second innings were really impressive. The young Indian skipper managed to strike a fine balance between aggressive and defensive field placements, not allowing England to get away with the game despite having wickets in hand. The fielder at sweeper or cover point was constantly on the boundary. This ensured that the batters got just a solitary run even for a good shot.

It is always a good option to have one fielder outside on the off-side in conditions, where the ball moves laterally. This is because, the batter is tempted to go for the single. In the process, he ends up opening the face of the bat to glide the ball down to the boundary. This might induce an edge. Gill ensured that he had his slip cordon set for any such occurrence, and Ben Duckett fell prey to Prasidh Krishna in the same manner.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

ENG vs IND
England
Harry Brook
India
Mohammed Siraj
Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas

