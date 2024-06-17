Watch: Fight breaks out between Tanzim Sakib and Rohit Paudel in BAN vs NEP match

Nepal skipper Rohit Paudel and Bangladesh cricketer Tanzim Hasan Sakib got into an intense argument during the 37th match at the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, which took place on June 16 at the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown as both sides met during the final game of the group stage. However, Najmul Hossain Shanto-led Bangladesh won by 21 runs while defending 106 and advanced for the tournament's Super 8 stage of the ongoing marquee event. On the other hand, the Netherlands suffered a defeat to Sri Lanka in a recent game, which knocked them out and made things very easy for the Bengal Tigers.

Meanwhile, star seamer Tanzim Hasan went on to steal the spotlight with magnificent spell of 4-2-7-4, which included the wicket of Nepal captain Rohit Paudel. Following the speedster's glare at Paudel, Sakib and the star batter sparred before he was sent back to Pavilion.

Audience seems captivated by this small touch of spiciness between Rohit Paudel and Tanzim Hasan Sakib during the T20 World Cup 2024 clash

Notably, the two young cricketers got into an intense argument, which ended with Paudel screaming at Sakib to go back to his bowling mark. Thus far in the tournament, there hasn't been any verbal fighting. Therefore, the audience was captivated by this small touch of spiciness between Paudel and Sakib during the T20 World Cup 2024 clash.

WATCH: Pakistan's nightmares continue, Shaheen Afridi and Usman Khan suffer nasty collision while taking catch

Meanwhile, right-arm pacer Sakib seemed to be on fire as his second over finished in a double-wicket maiden. Following the same, the 21-year-old cricketer stared at Paudel, after he struck down the final ball of the over, which the Nepali captain had successfully faced. Paudel rushed in the direction of the Bangladesh seamer, refusing to give up. Their interaction became tense after Sakib moved to face the batter and muttered a few words. Paudel was even more furious about this.

Watch the full video here:

Meanwhile, with this thrilling win in the low encounter, Najmul Hossain Shanto-led Bangladesh have finally advanced to the Super-Eight stage of the 2024 T20 World Cup by eliminating Nepal by 21 runs on Sunday, June 16. They advanced from Group D alongside South Africa. Bangladesh will face off in their first Super Eight match against 2021 T20 World Cup winners Australia on Thursday, June 20, at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua.

Telegram Group Join Now

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.