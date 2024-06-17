'I have respect for..': Harshit Rana reveals not doing his iconic 'flying kiss' celebration against this RCB star

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) enjoyed a stellar campaign and culminated it by winning the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) trophy only last month.

A key cog in this victory was KKR pacer Harshit Rana. He played 13 games for the franchise in the season and was one of the primary wicket-takers for KKR in their bowling attack, finishing with 19 scalps.

However, it was Harshit's celebration that drew a lot of attention.

He first did his iconic 'flying kiss' celebration after the dismissal of SRH batter Mayank Agarwal and subsequently he was fined 60 percent of his match fee.

Rana was later slapped with another fine and a one-match ban for breaching Level 1 of the Code of Conduct following his antics against Delhi Capitals (DC).

After dismissing DC batter Abhisek Porel, he was once again going to dish out the 'flying kiss' celebration but halfway through he realized the repercussions and stopped it but that wasn't enough for him to escape the consequences.

Why Harshit Rana didn't do flying-kiss celebration against this RCB star?

Rana became a little subdued thereon but was egged on by certain fans to repeat his celebrations during KKR's match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), which features batting legend Virat Kohli.

However, speaking to internet personality and journalist Shubhankar Mishra on his podcast, Rana opened up that he would not do the celebration against RCB or Kohli out of respect.

Rana said, "I am telling you. I didn't pre-determine that I'll go and do it in the first match. And even in the second game. People dared me to try and do it in the RCB match. But I didn't tease him [Kohli]. I have respect for him. I have respect for every player, but no, I wouldn't do it in front of him."

