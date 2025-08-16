News
leus du plooy jsk csk the hundred 2025 southern brave
the-hundred

CSK Sister Franchise Recruit Makes Waves Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction With Superb Fifty In The Hundred 2025

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory
Last updated: August 16, 2025
2 min read

The left-hander has been superb form in The Hundred 2025

leus du plooy jsk csk the hundred 2025 southern brave

Leus du Plooy was one of the biggest talents to have moved from South Africa to England to find game time. With the SA20, it became apparent that the talented top-order batter was one of the big talents made for the T20 leagues having amassed a total of 743 runs from 28 matches for Chennai Super Kings’ (JSK) sister franchise Jo’burg Super Kings (JSK).

The left-hander has maintained a healthy strike rate of 141 during his three seasons with JSK while also scoring five fifties in the process.

CSK sister franchise Jo’burg Super Kings batter Leus du Plooy shines in The Hundred 2025

Du Plooy, who plays for Middlesex in England’s county cricket, has been in impressive form in the Hundred 2025 for Southern Brave. Earlier this week, the opening batter scored an unbeaten 48 off 39 balls to guide Brave to a thumping nine-wicket win over Birmingham Phoenix.

Du Plooy has been going through a great run in County cricket by scoring three fifties and one hundred in his last six innings for Middlesex. In The Hundred 2025, the 30-year-old has 128 runs from four matches so far at a strike rate of 133.

ALSO READ:

On Saturday, the opening batter was the top-scorer for his side with 55 off 34 balls off which 40 runs came from the four sixes and four boundaries he scored.

On a Nottingham pitch where batting was particularly difficult, Brave’s batters struggled with the exception of Du Plooy as they posted a total of 140/4 from 100 balls.

Franchises that could target Leus du Plooy at IPL 2026 auction

It was a similar story for Trent Rockets batters as they all found it tough to score except opener Tom Banton who made a solid 49 off 38 balls while Tom Moores got 55 off 30 balls to guide to a four-wicket win with four balls remaining.

Jofra Archer was pick of the Brave’s bowlers as he bowled 11 dots and gave away 20 runs from as many balls.

Du Plooy’s form will be closely monitored by CSK as they look to bring a complementary partner for Ayush Mhatre for IPL 2026. Delhi Capitals will also be interested in him for the new season as their owners by GMR Group have also bought a stake in Southern Brave during the recent equity sale.

Chennai Super Kings
Joburg Super Kings
Leus du Plooy
Texas Super Kings
Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

