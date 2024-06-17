'My comments and DMs were full of abuse' - Harshit Rana reveals the aftereffects of dismissing Virat Kohli

One of the most significant disadvantages for modern-day cricketers is the social media and the cult following of big names across different platforms.

One of the most significant disadvantages for modern-day cricketers is the social media and the cult following of big names across different platforms. So, whenever a rookie gets the better of them in any game, he has to suffer unnecessary trolling and expletives on their social media accounts.

It has become a scary trend, and the IPL performances inflate such incidents, for several young and unknown cricketers with great skill sets often trouble the best in the world. While such performances bring name and fame to help budding cricketers grow and gather instant limelight, they also have this dark side, which can affect anyone mentally.

Numerous cricketers have been culprits of incessant trolling whenever they dismiss players like Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma in IPL. Unfortunately, they close their comments and resist posting anything in order to avoid attracting negative trolling, including dragging the families.

Harshit Rana, who impressed one and all with his bowling skills in IPL 2024, also opened up about receiving unnecessary hatred for dismissing Virat Kohli in one of the matches. He exposed the darker side of living in the social media world.

Harshit Rana talks about the aftereffects of dismissing Virat Kohli

Speaking to Shubhankar Mishra, Harshit Rana opened on the aftereffects of taking Virat Kohli’s wicket in IPL 2024. He exclaimed Virat Kohli fans filled his comments and DMs with abuse.

“I received much abuse in my comments and DMs. My comments, DMs and requests were full of abuses after Virat Kohli’s dismissal.”

While every cricketer dismissing Virat Kohli has to face abuse and trolls, Harshit Rana’s case was exacerbated due to the way Kohli got out in that match. The ball looked way above the waist height and should have been given a no-ball, but the third umpire used ball tracking, which showed the ball was dipping, leading to Virat Kohli’s wicket.

A massive outrage broke out among fans and experts, with each of them having distinct views on the dismissal. The anger of Virat Kohli’s fans reached Harshit Rana’s social media account, and they made sure to troll him in every possible way.

