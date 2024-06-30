'What really impressed me is...' - Rahul Dravid's emotional words about Rohit Sharma

Rahul Dravid's stint as India's head coach ended with a finish on Saturday following their historic T20 World Cup victory in Barbados. The entire team presented Dravid with his first World Cup trophy to commemorate the end of his outstanding cricket career.

Rahul Dravid's stint as India's head coach ended with a finish on Saturday following their historic T20 World Cup victory in Barbados. The entire team presented Dravid with his first World Cup trophy to commemorate the end of his outstanding cricket career. Dravid has had a remarkable career as a player and coach. Speaking with reporters shortly after the hectic celebrations in Barbados came to a halt, Dravid lavished gratitude on captain Rohit Sharma, who surprisingly also declared his retirement from T20 international cricket.

In less than a year, India appeared in three ICC trophy finals under Dravid's coaching. The team was keen to stay in it together at the T20 World Cup after losing to Australia in the World Test Championship and ODI World Cup finals. The former India cricketer was appointed India's head coach when Ravi Shastri stepped down following India's 2021 T20 World Cup debacle when Virat Kohli-led India failed to enter the playoffs.

However, Rahul Dravid has guided Team India to reach the semi-finals of the 2022 T20 World Cup, where they were thrashed by the England side. However, Team India also lost in the WTC Final 2023 and ODI World Cup 2023 against Australia on both occasions. Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma and Co. were the winners of the Asia Cup last year, and now they have finally won the ICC tournament under Dravid's tenure.

I think him as a person is what I will most want to be with: Rahul Dravid

In the same vein, Rahul Dravid reveals that he will miss Rohit Sharma the most. The 51-year-old legend says that he won't ever remember Rohit Sharma as a great cricketer or a wonderful captain, but he will remember him for his kindness and the respect he has shown him during his tenure. The Great Wall also opened up about the commitment Rohit Sharma has for the team and the kind of energy and passion he brings to the cricket field.

VIDEO | Head Coach Rahul Dravid signed off on a high after lifting the T20 World Cup. He says he'll miss the captain Rohit Sharma as a person.



"I'll miss him (Rohit Sharma) as a person. Forget the cricket and the captain, I'll miss him. Hope we still be friends. I think what… pic.twitter.com/YX5JFoS5lU — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 30, 2024

"I will miss him as a person," said Dravid.

"I'll forget the cricket, forget the captain and everything...I think what has really impressed me in all of this is the kind of person he is, the kind of respect he has shown me, the kind of care and commitment he has had for the team, the kind of energy he has had to spend and he has never backed down from it. So for me, I think it's the person (in Rohit) that I will remember the most. He'll be a great captain, he'll be a great player, he'll score runs, he'll win trophies, but I think him as a person is what I will most want to be with," he added.

