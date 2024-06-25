David Warner retires from international cricket following Australia's exit from T20 World Cup 2024

Australia's star cricketer David Warner's 15-year international career finished with an anticlimactic halt as the Mitchell-Marsh-led Aussies were brutally knocked out of the T20 World Cup 2024.

Australia's star cricketer David Warner's 15-year international career ended with an anticlimactic halt as the Mitchell-Marsh-led Aussies were brutally knocked out of the T20 World Cup 2024. Rashid Khan-led Afghanistan defeated Bangladesh by eight runs in a dramatic match to make their way into the semifinals, leaving Australia and Warner with nothing to do but watch silently. In addition to this, Rohit Sharma led Team India beat Australia by 24 runs in St. Lucia on a day filled with tremendous drama on June 24 at Daren Sammy Cricket Stadium.

The 37-year-old cricketer had always stated that the World Cup in the United States and the Caribbean was going to mark his final farewell from international cricket, and it came true as well after he made his retirement announcement following the T20 World Cup 2024 exit. However, it was quite unimaginable for him to finish up this way. Undoubtedly, Warner has stayed solid at the top of the Australian order since making his debut in 2009.

The left-handed batter has established himself as the greatest all-format player for Australia. In addition, the southpaw is the highest run scorer for the country in T20I cricket, having scored 3277 runs in 110 matches. The New South Wales-born cricketer ended his remarkable 112-match Test career in January, racking up 8,786 runs at an average of 44.60 and a strike rate of 70.19. His one-day accomplishments were even more remarkable. In 161 matches, he amassed 6,932 runs. Moreover, the opening batter was also among the game's finest slip fielders.

Meanwhile, Australia's head coach, Andrew McDonald, also lauded him after his international retirement. The former Aussie star revealed that the top-order batter played a crucial role in taking his side to the epitome of the level and guided them to some epic wins.

“He is probably our greatest-ever three-format player. He’ll be a loss. Other people have been gunning for him for a period of time, but for us internally, we’ve seen the great value and what he brings to the table, hence why we’ve kept picking him,” Australia coach Andrew McDonald said recently.

We'll definitely miss him around the group, out in the field and off the field: Josh Hazlewood

On the other hand, Australian star cricketer Josh Hazlewood said that his team will miss him a lot owing to his great success for the national side. The right arm seamer was very disappointed after David Warner's retirement.

"It's been unbelievable. We'll definitely miss him around the group, out in the field and off-field - an amazing all-format career. Life without him, we've sort of gotten used to it a little bit in New Zealand. It's always different when you lose a player that's been there for so long. But we'll move on and push forward,” Josh Hazlewood was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

