Watch: Rashid Khan furious at teammate; throws bat in frustration mid-pitch

A furious Rashid Khan threw his bat to the ground during the last over of the match between Afghanistan and Bangladesh during the last game of the T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight Fixture, which took place on June 25. The 25-year-old cricketer attacked the ball up in the air and had been looking for a double when the incident happened on the third ball of the last over. However, his partner, Karim Janat, turned down the second, which angered the Afghan skipper.

The Gujarat Titans star, known for his aggressive batting technique, tried a helicopter shot off Bangladesh bowler Tanzim Hasan Sakib. He received an edge that sent the ball looping through the covers instead of striking the mid-wicket boundary. Following that, the stylish right-handed batter found a chance to put more pressure on the fielders and ran for a second run. However, Karim Janat seems to have already made up his mind about the strike and sent him back with aggression.

Rashid smashed his bat at Janat out of frustration over the lost chances, shocking spectators and cricket experts. However, in an effort to calm down the situation, Janat went up to speak with Rashid, but the captain looked genuinely tired and walked away, still unhappy. The entire commentary box would come bursting out laughing, with pundits like Ian Smith and Tom Moody finding it hard to keep up their laughter. Smith said he had never seen something similar happen before during his commentary.

Watch the video here:

Rashid khan throws his bat on his partner for not taking the second run. #AfgVsBan. pic.twitter.com/09pobNvCvs — Fawad Rehman (@fawadrehman) June 25, 2024





Rashid Khan-led Afghanistan has eliminated Australia and made it to the semi-finals of the 2024 T20 World Cup

Meanwhile, speaking about the game here, the Rashid Khan-led side has eliminated Australia and made it to the semi-finals of the 2024 T20 World Cup following their great victory against Bangladesh. The Afghan camp has posted 115/5 in the given 20 overs thanks to opening batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who racked up 43 runs off 55 balls, while captain Rashid Khan made an unbeaten 19 runs from 10 balls featuring three sixes. However, during the chase, Bangladesh star batter Litton Das made unbeaten 54 runs from 49 balls but could not save his side from the defeat and helped Afghanistan make it to knock out fixtures for the first time.

