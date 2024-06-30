'Heart rate was up' - MS Dhoni makes rare social media appearance after India's T20 World Cup 2024 title win

MS Dhoni, who is far from active on social media platforms, posted on his official Instagram account to pay tribute to Rohit's winning men.

The Indian cricket team put an extended break to an end on Saturday, June 29. Team India thrashed South Africa convincingly in the T20 World Cup 2024 final to end an 11-year drought without an ICC title. The last time India had won an ICC championship before Saturday was in 2013, when skipper MS Dhoni led the team to victory with the Champions Trophy. In addition to this, MS Dhoni led India during their last T20 World Cup victory. Therefore, it was inevitable that India's former captain, MS Dhoni, would have a unique response as the country broke the curse.

The Indian team under Rohit Sharma's leadership inevitably proved that they had luck on their side on Saturday, June 29, as they defeated South Africa in a thrilling match to win the T20 World Cup. It was a dramatic game, with Protea's victory looking all but certain at one point. During 30 runs-a-ball, they required 26 of the final 24 deliveries; however, the Men in Blue made a great comeback to win the marquee event.

Meanwhile, Team India won the inaugural T20 World Cup 17 years ago, when MS Dhoni was the captain. This was the team's second win in that tournament. Thus, when the inaugural tournament-winning captain expressed his true feelings to the world to read and cherish over two hours after winning the tournament, even though the wicketkeeper batter rarely uses social media, Dhoni congratulated Rohit's winning team with a post on his official Instagram account.

Thanks for the priceless birthday gift: MS Dhoni

"WORLD CUP CHAMPIONS 2024.My heart rate was up, well done on being calm, having the self belief and doing what u guys did. From all the Indians back home and everywhere in the world a big thank you for bringing the World Cup Home. CONGRATULATIONS. arreeee thanks for the priceless birthday gift," MS Dhoni wrote in an Instagram post.

Former cricket great Sachin Tendulkar also hailed India's success on social media, stating that after two World Cup wins in the 50-over format in 1983 and 2011, as well as the historic victory in the first-ever World T20 in 2007, the country now has a "fourth star."

“Every star added to the Team India jersey inspires our nation's starry-eyed children to move one step closer to their dreams. India gets the 4th star, our second in T20WC,” Sachin Tendulkar wrote on 'X'.

Every star added to the Team India jersey inspires our nation’s starry-eyed children to move one step closer to their dreams. India gets the 4th star, our second in @T20WorldCup.



Life comes full circle for Indian cricket in the West Indies. From our lows in the 2007 ODI World… pic.twitter.com/HMievynpsE — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 29, 2024

