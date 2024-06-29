'What Kapil Dev did in 1983, Rohit Sharma is doing now:' Former India cricketer heaps high prase on India skipper

Team India took revenge for their defeat in the semi-final of the previous edition by thrashing England in their T20 World Cup 2024 match to make it to the finals. Notably, captain Rohit Sharma led India to their third consecutive ICC trophy final after the WTC 2023 and the ODI World Cup 2023. However, Rohit seems to be hitting well, as shown by his big half-century in the semi-final against the defending champions. The flamboyant opening batter made magnificent 92 runs against Australia in their last clash of the Super Eight Fixture of the 2024 T20 World Cup.

After replacing Virat Kohli in all game formats, Rohit Sharma has contributed to India playing a much more aggressive brand of cricket, which has allowed them to dominate in all game formats. Meanwhile, the 38-year-old cricketer has amassed 248 runs at a strike rate of 155.97 and an average of 41.33 in the 2024 T20 World Cup. In addition to this, he achieved his highest score of 92 in the Super Eight fixture against the Mitchell Marsh-led Aussies. The swashbuckling batter has also banged three half-centuries to place his side in the thrilling final showdown.

In the same vein, India great Kris Srikkanth compared Rohit Sharma to 1983 World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev during a show on Star Sports ahead of the T20 World Cup final against South Africa. The well-known cricket commentator hailed Rohit Sharma's ability to lead from the front at the grandest stage of the game. The 64-year-old cricketer stated that the opening batter sets out to take on the responsibility of playing risky shots to put pressure on the opponents.

"I don't like to compare eras and captains, but I just bring you a similarity between 1983 World Cup and this one. See in this World Cup who's taking the lead as a leader? As a leader, Rohit Sharma said 'Man, I'll take up the lead. I'll start playing the risky shots. I will take it up,' and he's played those fantastic shots and some fantastic knocks. And then everybody has been playing around him and everybody has done well," Kris Srikkanth said on Star Sports.

It's just not one person, so that's what Rohit Sharma has done: Kris Srikkanth

The former India selector further said that 1983 World Cup-winning skipper Kapil Dev was very calm and composed in the field, and this is the same as what current skipper Rohit Sharma is doing in the cricket field. In addition, the cricketer turned analyst backed the Men in Blue to defeat the strong Proteas in the final game.

"So what I like about him is calmness on the field, the calming effect, same thing what Kapil Dev did and everybody is contributing to the success of the team. It's just not one person, so that's what Rohit Sharma has done," he added further.

