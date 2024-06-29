'He won't bowl to me' - Kuldeep Yadav's brilliant tactics during IPL that could pay off in the T20 World Cup 2024 final

Trsitan Stubbs revealed that his teammate Kuldeep Yadav has not been bowling to him in the nets.

South African star cricketer Tristan Stubbs, who played for the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the recently concluded IPL 2024, revealed that India's wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who is his DC teammate, refused to bowl to him in the nets so that he might hide his weapons to prepare for the T20 World Cup 2024. Meanwhile, during an interview for the weekly podcast "The Grade Cricketer, the young batter was asked if he was ever able to face Kuldeep Yadav, who is the highly renowned wrist spinner of India. The 23-year-old cricketer replied that he had requested a bolwing session from the spinner, but Kuldeep bluntly refused during the IPL 2024.

The all-rounder speculated that India's star bowler Kuldeep Yadav was playing mind games against him by not bowling him in the nets, as he wants to keep up his mystery ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024. In addition, Stubbs stated that he wants to play Kuldeep Yadav during the IPL 2024 net session as a means to be ready for the ongoing T20 World Cup. Therefore, he is partially taking part in such mental training and revealed that he and Kuldeep were already in agreement over World Cup preparations during the IPL 2024.

I think he's trying to keep it a mystery, so I can't tell you: Tristan Stubbs

"He won't bowl to me. I've tried a few times to go face him, but he won't bowl...I think he's trying to keep it a mystery, so I can't tell you. But I've tried to face him, he's notTr having it." Stubbs said.

Meanwhile, the two teams of Rohit Sharma and Aiden Markram have been on a ruthless streak; however, when IND and SA square off for a chance at the T20 World Cup 2024 final in just a few hours, one is going to leave empty-handed and the other with the title. A whole nation shed emotions seven months ago when its heroes missed making it to the biggest stage of all—the World Cup final. Rohit Sharma and Co. suffered a crushing defeat against Australia on November 19 in the ODI World Cup 2023 final; however, they are destined to defeat the South African side this time to win the title.

