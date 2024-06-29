'Don't even talk about Virat Kohli' - Sourav Ganguly on the Indian star ahead of the final

Former India cricketer Sourav Ganguly remarked on Virat Kohli's miserable form ahead of the India vs. South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 final, which is slated to take place on June 29 at the Kensington Oval in Barbados. India's star cricketer Virat Kohli has been having one of the most terrible campaigns in the ongoing series recently.

The flamboyant opening batter produced just 75 runs at an average of 10.71 and a strike rate of 100 throughout seven innings. Although he tried to smash most of the balls with his bat, Kohli was not able to get a hit the majority of the time during India's semifinal encounter against England. After he hit a six off the delivery of Reece Topley in the third over, it seemed as though he might be getting back to his normal form. However, Topley dismissed him for nine runs in the next over.

Meanwhile, swashbuckling batter Virat Kohli had a spectacular IPL 2024 season, amassing over 700 runs as the RCB opener while taking home the Orange Cap. However, during the current T20 World Cup, the flamboyant opening batter has not been able to repeat that feat for India. A lot of people are talking about whether India should start Yashasvi Jaiswal in the T20 World Cup final as well as whether Kohli should bat third. In addition, India's skipper Rohit Sharma has pushed Kohli to do brilliantly in the upcoming crucial T20 World Cup final in Barbados.

In the same vein, former India skipper Sourav Ganguly has also backed the 36-year-old cricketer to perform well in the upcoming epic final showdown. The cricketer turned analyst says that Virat Kohli is the lifetime player and has taken Indian cricket to the epitome of the level. In addition, the former BCCI president also opened up about the Men in Blue's team's strength, having made it to two World Cup finals in just 7 months.

“Don’t even talk about Virat Kohli. He’s once in a lifetime player. He’s human, he will have 3 or 4 bad games, but I have got my fingers crossed for him in the final. In 7 months, 2 World Cup finals, speaks volumes of the strength of the team,” said Sourav Ganguly.

