Watch: This Indian player suggested Rohit Sharma's robot dance celebration while receiving T20 World Cup celebration

Team India's 11-year drought for an ICC title finally came to an end on Saturday as they defeated South Africa by 7 runs in the final, and skipper Rohit Sharma looked thrilled when he received the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy from BCCI Secretary Jay Shah. All the players on the team witnessed an emotional moment. Notably, former India skipper Virat Kohli made the announcement of his T20I retirement at the post-match presentation ceremony. Current skipper Rohit Sharma eventually confirmed his retirement during a press conference following the match.

India's vice captain, Hardik Pandya, crumbled after having a difficult six months following getting picked as the captain of the Mumbai Indians while being booed throughout the IPL. The stars of the Indian team, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who are unlikely to be around for another T20 World Cup cycle, were clearly delighted and thrilled after India's magnificent win over the Proteas.

The 38-year-old cricketer made sure to enjoy each moment before leaving the pitch. In addition, the flamboyant opening batter will always be remembered for his unconventional manner in which he received the trophy from BCCI secretary Jay Shah. The Indian captain went slowly, danced like a robot, and then joyfully smacked his hands over the silverware.

The team was thrilled to see their skipper and was eager to raise the trophy. When the Indian players were receiving their winners' medals earlier, it seemed like wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav had asked Rohit Sharma to make an appearance in this way.



Lot of effort, lot of mind needs to come together: Rohit Sharma

Meanwhile, India's captain Rohit Sharma was thrilled and feeling very proud after winning the T20 World Cup 2024 title. The swashbuckling batter revealed that they had worked extremely hard as individuals for the last three to four years, making them win the significant World Cup title. In addition, the star cricketer equally lauded the South African team for giving them a tough fight.

"Very hard to sum up what we've been through for the last three or four years. We've worked very hard as individuals and as a team. A lot has gone in behind the scenes to win this game and the tournament. "It's not today but what we've been doing for the last three or four years. We've played high pressure games in the past as well an d been on the wrong side. South Africa were on top but overall as a group, we wanted this real bad. Lot of effort, lot of mind needs to come together," Rohit Sharma said after the win.