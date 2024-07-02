'I will remember...' - Rohit Sharma on what he'll keep in memory from the T20 World Cup final

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma opened up on the Men in Blue's second ICC T20 World Cup title win, saying that the feeling has not sunk in completely and he wants to live each and every moment to the fullest.

India's captain Rohit Sharma is carrying the T20 World Cup trophy around like a newborn baby as he makes his way to the beach for the winning captain's post-tournament photo shoot with the thrill of becoming a world champion. The flamboyant, opening, calm expression did not go from his face. The fact that he was somewhat confused was fair. A curse that had lasted more than ten years had been broken, after all. Meanwhile, the Indian captain was also subject to the same criticisms; what separates him is that he continuously struggles to manage a wide range of emotions that occasionally threaten to take over him like a huge wave.

Speaking candidly about the Men in Blue's second ICC T20 World Cup title victory, Indian captain Rohit Sharma said that he wants to enjoy every moment to the fullest and that the emotion has not yet really sunk in. Notably, Team India defeated South Africa by seven runs to win their second ICC T20 World Cup title on June 29 at the Kensington Oval in Barbados. The win was made possible by a stellar performance of death bowling by the trio of Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, and Hardik Pandya, as well as unbelievable batting performances by Virat Kohli and Axar Patel.

“Nothing was scripted. It was all coming instinctively. I was feeling the moment. When I went to the pitch, that pitch gave us this trophy. I will remember that ground forever in my life and that pitch as well. I wanted to have a piece of it with me. Those moments are very special, the place where all our dreams came true and I wanted something of it. The feeling actually is surreal. It hasn’t sunk in yet,” Rohit Sharma said in a video posted by the BCCI.

Last night we had a good time, we had a blast with the teammates till the early morning: Rohit Sharma

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted a video in which the 2024 T20 World Cup-winning captain expressed how the team's persistence has paid off and that winning the tournament still feels like a dream. The swashbuckling top-order batter stated that although he didn't get much sleep the next morning since it was the team's late-night celebration of their victory response to his act of tasting the Barbados pitch soil, Rohit Sharma said that the pitch had given them a major breakthrough and that he hoped he could have some of it. The stylish right-handed batter added that the Kensington Oval Ground in Barbados will always remain in his memory.

“Last night we had a good time, we had a blast with the teammates till the early morning. I would say I didn’t sleep properly but that’s absolutely fine by me. There is lot of time for me to go back and sleep. I am going to catch up on that. I want to live this moment, each minute, each second that is passing by and will try to make the most out of it,” he added further.

