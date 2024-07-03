Joe Root sides with Australia over Ashes 2023 incident, reminds Jonny Bairstow to stay in his crease

England's star cricketer Joe Root lamented the controversial stumping of his English teammate Jonny Bairstow during the 2023 Ashes Test. The infamous stumping appeared as the match's turning point during the five-match Test series between Australia and England last year. Speaking on the documentary "The Ashes 2023: Our Take," the former England skipper revealed his opinions on the much-discussed dismissal of Jonny Bairstow, which caused controversies. On the anniversary of Bairstow's terrible dismissal, the England Cricket Board (ECB) has released the documentary.

Today, exactly a year ago, during Day 5 of the Test match at Lord's Stadium, England was chasing Australia's target of 371 runs. However, with a delivery from Aussie all-rounder Cameron Green, wicketkeeper Alex Carey stumped Bairstow as he walked out of the crease, shocking the cricketing world with this incident. The England players expressed outrage over his dismissal. However, the 33-year-old cricketer acknowledged that the batter should have remained in the crease and that Bairstow's dismissal was fair.

If you stay in your crease you can’t get given out, can you?: Joe Root

Meanwhile, Joe Root highlighted the need for players to use greater awareness in the Test matches. It was the second Test of the Ashes series, and England was in need of chasing 371 runs. While at the wicket, Jonny Bairstow was on ten runs when the outbreak of controversy occurred. Bairstow thought the ball was dead after ducking one and went outside his crease with a mistake. However, before Bairstow could get to his place at the crease, Australian wicketkeeper Alex Carey took full advantage of the situation and quickly stumped him.

“Initially I was quite angry, but I think when you’re involved in the game it’s very difficult to put yourself in the other position. So I’d like to say I would have dealt with it differently, but I could very easily have done the same thing. At the end of the day, it’s within the laws of the game. You should be aware as a player. Jonny will hate me saying this, but if you stay in your crease you can’t get given out can you?,” Root said.

The fourth day of the match witnessed the dismissal, which proved crucial for the Pat Cummins-led Aussies. The visiting sides had taken a 2-0 series lead over England. Australia defeated England by 43 runs, with Bairstow's wicket ensuring their win. Following the dismissal, England captain Ben Stokes even criticised Australia's "spirit of cricket."

Amazingly, despite having a 2-0 lead, the Aussies couldn't win the series as it was drawn 2-2 after the hosts made a terrific comeback in the last two matches of the series.

