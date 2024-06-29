England legend's son hammers ton on debut for England U-19s

Rocky Flintoff, 16, followed in his father’s footsteps on Monday by playing for England, smashing 106 against the Young Lions Invitational XL in a warm-up ahead of their series against Sri Lanka on Friday

Meanwhile, speaking about the game here, after having lost both of its openers in the first five overs, England ended up at 52-4 before Rocky took the crease. Following the same, the 16-year-old cricketer then went to stich the partnership with Charlie Allison for 81 runs while chasing 288. Rocky, who is well-known as a Lancashire player, blasted eight boundaries and three sixes off of just 111 balls before getting dismissed with an incredible 106 in the crucial encounter. However, as the star batter, Flintoff Jr., was dismissed after his magnificent tonne, England needed just 14 runs to claim the victory.

A century for Rocky Flintoff as he helped England U19’s to victory over Young Lions invitational XI! 👏



The win was later secured by two wickets owing to the heroics of Harry Moore and Tazeem Ali. Meanwhile, Dad Freddie couldn't watch the game as he's coaching England in the Caribbean T20 World Cup; however, Rocky's mother, Rachael, was spotted there supporting her child.

On the other hand, Archie Vaughan, who struck 85 off 83 balls for the Lions, is the son of former English cricketer Michael Vaughan, who was a Flintoff England teammate. Intrestingly, junior Vaughan claimed two wickets, but he was unable to save the team from losing after Andrew Flintoff's son produced the magnificent hundred to help his side chase down the total.

Meanwhile, English legendary cricketer Andrew Flintoff accumulated 3,845 runs and grabbed 226 wickets in 79 Test games for his country. The flamboyant batter, who retired from international cricket in 2009, is best known for pushing England to claim the 2005 Ashes series and take home the trophy for the first time in sixteen years. However, the 46-year-old cricketer is also very famous for having the fight with Yuvraj Singh during the 2007 T20 World Cup, which allowed India's all-rounder to smash six sixes in a single over to Stuart Broad.

