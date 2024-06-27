Michael Vaughan accuses ICC of favouring India in the T20 World Cup

Former England cricketer Michael Vaughan has lashed out at the ICC and slammed the scheduling of the semifinal fixture of the T20 World Cup 2024

Former England cricketer Michael Vaughan has lashed out at the ICC and slammed the scheduling of the semifinal fixture of the T20 World Cup 2024. The cricketer turned analyst made this comment in the wake of Afghanistan's 9-wicket loss to South Africa in the first T20 World Cup 2024 semi-final game. Though Afghanistan did not have enough time for practice to become adjusted to the situation, Vaughan argued that India's semi-final match against England should have been scheduled earlier. Meanwhile, Afghanistan's historic campaign in the T20 World Cup 2024 came to an end thanks to South Africa's outstanding showing in the semi-final game, which made them enter the final of the showpiece event on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan skipper Rashid Khan, who won the toss, chose to bat first but was bowled out for just 56 runs as the inconsistent bounce of the Trinidad pitch came under criticism. The former batting legend stated that Afghanistan had only a single day between their last Super 8 match against Bangladesh and the semi-final match since they had a flight delay. In addition to this, the well-known cricket commentator called out favouritism towards the Indian squad and claimed that the semi-final between India and England should have been played before.

The whole event is geared towards India it’s so unfair on others: Michael Vaughan

However, the tournament had already been planned, and it had been assessed that India would play in Guyana in the marquee event that they had advanced to the T20 World Cup 2024 semifinals.

However, the ICC did not give a formal clarification, and it appears that it was done with Indian fans in mind. It was not the best timing for Indian viewers to enjoy the first semi-final, which was scheduled to start at 6 a.m. IST on June 27. The second semi-final, which was a day game, was slated for that same time of 8 PM IST, which would have appeared far easier for Indian fans.

"Surely this Semi should have been the Guyana one .. but because the whole event is geared towards India it’s so unfair on others .. #T20IWorldCup," Michael Vaughan wrote on X.

Surely this Semi should have been the Guyana one .. but because the whole event is geared towards India it’s so unfair on others .. #T20IWorldCup — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 27, 2024



