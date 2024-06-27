'Waited my whole life' - Fans react to South Africa's historic entry into T20 World Cup finals

South Africa's fast bowlers decimated Afghanistan's top-order after capturing five wickets in the first five overs, sending the opposition into shock and finally finishing at 56 all out in the first T20 World Cup 2024 semi-final. Meanwhile, star batters Aiden Markram and Reeza Hendricks then managed the little chase calmly on an extremely challenging Tarouba track after losing Quinton de Kock early.

The win was emphatic and ruthless for the team, who are renowned for playing nervous cricket in the knockout stages. The Aiden Markram-led side attacked the loose balls, fielded effectively, and bowled excellently, battling through a few challenging early overs. In addition, they got their way with a spot in the men's World Cup final and the chance to extend their winning streak in the tournament to eight games.

Their dominating presence during the entire match was shown by their nine-wicket victory margin with 67 balls left to spare. Initially, the Tarouba surface produced a lot of bounce in addition to the lateral movement. However, South Africa had a terrific offensive to take full advantage of the circumstances because of the heights to which both pacers, Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen, can play.

Here is the winning moment

FIRST EVER WORLD CUP FINAL FOR SOUTH AFRICA. 🏆pic.twitter.com/eO2cmjtnjw — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 27, 2024



Also Read: Watch: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma involved in animated conversation during Bangladesh game

We also would have batted, so we got a bit of luck with regards to that: Aiden Markram

Meanwhile, speaking about the game here, following Afghanistan's decision to bat at Tarouba, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, and Anrich Nortje of South Africa's pace trio restricted the Rashid Khan-led side to 28 for 6 in 6.3 overs. Afghanistan were bowled out for their lowest T20I total after Tabraiz Shamsi grabbed three wickets.

South Africa faced the only blow in their chase when they lost to Quinton de Kock in the second over. The Proteas secured a straightforward victory, with Reeza Hendricks and Markram demolishing the target in 8.5 overs, extending a string of hard-fought victories that saw them advance to the final, where they will be facing the winners of India and England.

Telegram Group Join Now

"I mean, fortunate to have lost the toss, I guess. We also would have batted, so we got a bit of luck with regards to that. But the bowlers still had to get it in the right areas. They got enough balls in the right areas and made life really tough for the Afghanistan batters. So, credit to them," Markram said at the presentation ceremony.

Check here how fans have reacted to this:

Dark horses before the tournament started — Shyam Sachdeo (@ShyamSachdeo) June 27, 2024





Excellent tournament for them 🔥 Definitely a start for something big. — Coz Cricket (@CozCricket) June 27, 2024





Well Played Afghanistan 🙌🇦🇫



It was a great journey by defeating New Zealand, Australia & Bangladesh — The Khel India (@TheKhelIndia) June 27, 2024

Afghanistan's World Cup journey has ended, but now hope rests with my other team! Go India, and get that trophy! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/HKqCE8MFvy — Habib Khan (@HabibKhanT) June 27, 2024

Afghanistan is still the Second best team of Asia 🤯 pic.twitter.com/ejIFUSlY2z — Dinda Academy (@academy_dinda) June 27, 2024





