'Too slow' - Suryakumar Yadav's childhood coach criticises Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli

India's star cricketer Suryakumar Yadav's childhood coach wants Rohit Sharma and Co. to stick with conventional cricket in their third game of the Super Eight Fixture of the T20 World Cup 2024, which is slated to take place on June 24. He further stated that the Indian team should avoid over-experimenting against the Aussies before this giants' battle. Afghanistan had just crushed them in the last game of the marquee event. In addition to this, the Rashid Khan-led Afghanistan side has put Australia in a difficult position with its excellent performance. Australia will now play the Men in Blue on Monday at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground in Saint Lucia in a match that is crucial to winning.

Aswalkar highlighted the need for the Men in Blue to stick to their conventional style of play, which has been seen in their last six encounters, as India prepares for a challenge against Australia in a contest among cricketing stalwarts. He further said that Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are picking up a slow pace, which is the main disadvantage for the side. Aswalkar pointed out that both opening batters need to give a high start to the team and need to step up in the match against the 2021 T20 World Cup Champions. In addition, Surya's coach further lavished praise on star pacer Jasprit Bumrah. The right-arm pacer has picked up 10 wickets from the last five games he has played so far and sets to be the imperative part of pace attack in the upcoming clash.

"Our openers are slowly starting to pick up the pace. If they can step up their game in a match against Australia, then nothing could be better than this for India. Try to play normal cricket, dont don't do too many experiments. They have to play the way they did in the last five to six matches. They just have to play a normal game against the Australian bowling lineup. Bumrah is special," Ashok Aswalkar told ANI.

I want Suryakumar to play without any pressure: Ashok Aswalkar

He further pinpointed a few things about India's swashbuckling batters, Suryakumar Yadav and Rishabh Pant. Aswalkar advised Suryakumar Yadav to take some time before hitting the big shots in the game and wanted him to play without any pressure in the game. In addition to this, his coach stated that Pant needs to stop playing the reverse shot as his bad shots make him lose his crucial wicket in the game.

"He needs some time. He has hitting power and India have to utilize it somewhere. Rishabh Pant is playing the wrong shots and losing his wicket. Suryakumar, Rishabh and all are performing well. I just advise the wicketkeeper-batter to not play the reverse shot. I want Suryakumar to play without any pressure," he added further.

