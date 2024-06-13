Suryakumar Yadav's 10-year old tweet on Saurabh Netravalkar goes viral after USA player drops his catch

Suryakumar Yadav and Saurabh Netravalkar take centre stage as Team India won the intense match by 7 wickets against the USA.

The 10-year-old tweet of India's swashbuckling batter Suryakumar Yadav for USA star cricketer Saurabh Netravalkar on social media went viral all over the internet after Rohit Sharma and Co. registered a magnificent win to make it to the super 8's of the T20 World Cup 2024.

Notably, the prestigious T20 World Cup 2024 event witnessed two old friends, Suryakumar Yadav and Saurabh Netravalkar, take centre stage as Team India won the intense match by 7 wickets against the USA to seal the spot in the next round of the marquee event. The stylish right-handed batter hammered an unbeaten knock of 50 runs from 29 balls to register his first half century of the ongoing tournament. The star cricketer later got the support of CSK all-rounder Shivam Dube, who also made 35 runs off 31 balls as the duo scored 72 runs.

Meanwhile, Netravalkar gave India a major threat as he went on to dismiss legendary openers Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Notably, India's captain Rohit Sharma made just three runs from six balls, while former India skipper Virat Kohli made a golden duck in the match against the USA, which took place on June 12 at Nassau International Cricket Stadium in New York.

USA star all-rounder Saurabh Netravalkar produced the turning point in the game as he went on to drop the catch of his friend Suryakumar Yadav in the 13th over of the game during the chase. Notably, at that moment, the swashbuckling batter was batting at 22 runs while the Men in Blue were 53 runs away from the win.

The 10-year-old tweet from Suryakumar for Saurabh went viral on X (formely known as Twitter). "Opportunities do not happen. You create them," wrote Suryakumar Yadav while tagging the US star and another friend.

Opportunities do not happen. You create them @Saurabh_Netra @SufiyanShaikh43 — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) December 5, 2014



He got a chance to play for India later than I expected, but I’m really happy for him: Netravalkar

Meanwhile, ahead of the game, the left-arm pacer, who is an engineer by profession and works at Oracle, revealed that India's batting master, Suryakumar Yadav, is his close friend. The great cricketer revealed that they played under-15 and under-17 together while being born and brought up in the same city, Mumbai.

“He got a chance to play for India later than I expected, but I’m really happy for him. Suryakumar has been a close friend, actually. I’ve seen him since our under-15 days; we kind of grew up playing for Mumbai together. He was always special, scoring double hundreds and stuff in under-15 and under-17 matches. I don’t know how to get Surya out, but I think I’ll just try to do my role, what the team needs me to do,” Netravalkar said on Star Sports.

