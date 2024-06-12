'Coolest career graph in the world' - Social media reacts as Saurabh Netravalkar dismisses Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in New York

Saurabh Netravalkar has been the story of the T20 World Cup 2024, and his journey has been nothing short of inspiring.
 By Darpan Jain Updated: Jun 12, 2024, 23:57 IST
Saurabh Netravalkar has been the story of the T20 World Cup 2024, and his journey has been nothing short of inspiring. From working as an engineer at Oracle to dismissing world-class batters with his pace bowling, Netravalkar has a CV for a lifetime.

During the United States vs India game in New York, Netravalkar took India’s two biggest guns - Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli - down in two overs of his spell. He first dismissed Virat Kohli on a golden duck on just the second delivery of the innings.

He bowled a fuller-length delivery outside the off-stump line, and Kohli went to chase it without any foot movement and edged it straight to the wicketkeeper. Rohit Sharma also played a reckless shot to throw his wicket away.

Netravalkar bowled a scrambled seam delivery on the fuller side, and the ball stuck into the surface. However, Rohit closed the face of his willow early, leading to a leading edge, and Harmeet Singh completed a fine catch running back from the mid-off region.

Reactions galore as Saurabh Netravalkar impresses again against India

Saurabh Netravalkar provided the ideal start to the United States, who were defending a low total on a tricky New York pitch. If a bowler removes Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma within three overs of the innings, he has already done more than expected and will surely be an internet sensation.

Netravalkar was already the internet’s latest sensation since his match-winning performance against Pakistan, including a tight super over, restricting the big hitters of the Pakistani team. Now, he has raised his popularity and garnered more traction than ever since dismissing the biggest names in Indian cricket to put India in a precarious situation in a short but tricky chase.

The reactions regarding Saurabh are aplenty, with most praising him for showing an immense rise in his cricketing career despite being an engineer preliminarily. His Mumbai connection has also been a talking point among the users.

Here are some reactions:

From generating codes to dismissing the world’s best batters, Saurabh Netravalkar has definitely come a long way. He will have plenty of stories to share the next time he goes to his office.

