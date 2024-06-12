'Coolest career graph in the world' - Social media reacts as Saurabh Netravalkar dismisses Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in New York

Saurabh Netravalkar has been the story of the T20 World Cup 2024, and his journey has been nothing short of inspiring.

Saurabh Netravalkar has been the story of the T20 World Cup 2024, and his journey has been nothing short of inspiring. From working as an engineer at Oracle to dismissing world-class batters with his pace bowling, Netravalkar has a CV for a lifetime.

During the United States vs India game in New York, Netravalkar took India’s two biggest guns - Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli - down in two overs of his spell. He first dismissed Virat Kohli on a golden duck on just the second delivery of the innings.

He bowled a fuller-length delivery outside the off-stump line, and Kohli went to chase it without any foot movement and edged it straight to the wicketkeeper. Rohit Sharma also played a reckless shot to throw his wicket away.

Also Read: WATCH: Rishabh Pant covers miles to dismiss Corey Anderson with a stunning catch

Netravalkar bowled a scrambled seam delivery on the fuller side, and the ball stuck into the surface. However, Rohit closed the face of his willow early, leading to a leading edge, and Harmeet Singh completed a fine catch running back from the mid-off region.

Reactions galore as Saurabh Netravalkar impresses again against India

Saurabh Netravalkar provided the ideal start to the United States, who were defending a low total on a tricky New York pitch. If a bowler removes Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma within three overs of the innings, he has already done more than expected and will surely be an internet sensation.

Telegram Group Join Now

Netravalkar was already the internet’s latest sensation since his match-winning performance against Pakistan, including a tight super over, restricting the big hitters of the Pakistani team. Now, he has raised his popularity and garnered more traction than ever since dismissing the biggest names in Indian cricket to put India in a precarious situation in a short but tricky chase.

The reactions regarding Saurabh are aplenty, with most praising him for showing an immense rise in his cricketing career despite being an engineer preliminarily. His Mumbai connection has also been a talking point among the users.

Here are some reactions:

Netravalkar getting Kohli out for a duck proves the Indian uncles were right this whole time.



"First get masters in US and become engineer beta, then you play cricket" — Deedy (@deedydas) June 12, 2024

Should have given this guy more chances in Ranji Trophy 😛 #USAvIND #T20WC https://t.co/WyeQ60dEPs — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) June 12, 2024

IPL teams lining up to buy Saurabh Netravalkar in next Mega Auction pic.twitter.com/CJUlBmWwEe — Sagar (@sagarcasm) June 12, 2024

Saurabh Netravalkar living the dream. pic.twitter.com/tsf7rKJHlD — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) June 12, 2024

Saurabh Netravalkar has realised every dream we guys from India saw in 90s n 2000s

Moved to USA

Did masters, got a job,

Played intl cricket and

Took wickets of two of the greatest batters in world cricket kohli n Rohit. pic.twitter.com/HiNJuvdUHH — Saurabh Desai (@sau_desai) June 12, 2024

Saurabh Netravalkar entering Oracle after T20 World Cup.

pic.twitter.com/9IAJv00LEF — Abhishek (@MSDianAbhiii) June 12, 2024

Saurabh Netravalkar compiled well pic.twitter.com/y2xDgXOGM0 — Shivani (@meme_ki_diwani) June 12, 2024

Saurabh Netravalkar who works in Oracle got Virat Kohli out on a duck.



And Oracle stock 🔥 pic.twitter.com/lZZiWNimtw — EngiNerd. (@mainbhiengineer) June 12, 2024

saurabh netravalkar is a serious software engineer bro. just learnt that he has a patent in enabling fast autocomplete in search queries. and now dismissing kohli & rohit in a worldcup match as part time cricketer. this guy has the coolest career graph in the world. unbelievable! — Neeche Se Topper (@NeecheSeTopper) June 12, 2024

Saurabh Netravalkar's wickets in this World Cup so far:



- Mohammad Rizwan

- Iftikhar Ahmed

- Virat Kohli

- Rohit Sharma



What a bowler he is, what a talent for US cricket 🇺🇸❤️#tapmad #HojaoADFree #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/wOjmTNv2TP — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) June 12, 2024

From generating codes to dismissing the world’s best batters, Saurabh Netravalkar has definitely come a long way. He will have plenty of stories to share the next time he goes to his office.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.