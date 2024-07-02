'This journey was...' - South Africa star pens heartbreaking note after T20 World Cup final loss

South African star cricketer David Miller, who is well known for delivering clutch, game-winning, and breakout performances for the Proteas, attempted a big shot when 16 runs were needed from six balls in the final over against India during the T20 World Cup 2024 final, which took place on June 29 at the Kensington Oval in Barbados. However, when the ball reached close to the boundary, India's swashbuckling star Suryakumar Yadav took an incredible catch that changed the momentum of the match in India's favour by dismissing the middle-order batter for just 21 runs. The Men in Blue thrashed South Africa by seven runs to win their second ICC T20 World Cup on Saturday.

In the same vein, left-handed batter David Miller stated that his team's loss to India turned out to be a "tough pill to swallow" and expressed his displeasure in his recent Instagram story. Meanwhile, India ended their trophy drought in the ICC T20 World Cup, beating South Africa by seven runs in a thrilling final held in Barbados on Saturday. The Men in Blue were boosted by a strong showing of death bowling from Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, and Hardik Pandya, along with outstanding batting performances from the likes of Virat Kohli and Axar Patel.

I know this team has the resilience and will keep raising the bar: David Miller

South Africa went close to reaching their first-ever World Cup final, but they failed to take home the coveted trophy. Star cricketer David Miller was in the middle when South Africa needed 16 runs in the last over. The 35-year-old cricketer tried to start the over with a full-toss from Hardik Pandya for a six, but Suryakumar Yadav, pulling off one of the best catches in the tournament's history, caught him at long-off. The province-born cricketer looked heartbroken, aware that his wicket could harm South Africa's chances. Following his cautious exit from the field, South Africa failed to deliver an important win and ended up at 169 for 8 in 20 overs.

"I am gutted!! Really tough pill to swallow after what transpired 2 days ago. Words don't explain how I am feeling. One thing I do know is how proud I am of this unit. This journey was an incredible one, with highs and lows throughout the entire month. We have endured pain, but I know this team has the resilience and will keep raising the bar," Miller posted on his story.



Also Read: Team India set to land in Delhi, report reveals plans to return back home

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.