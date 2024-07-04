Watch: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli dance together at Wankhede during victory parade

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma led the celebration inside the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai as India danced to the tunes of Chak de India on Thursday, 4 July.

The Indian team arrived at the iconic Wankhede Cricket Stadium for the felicitation ceremony, as celebrations for winning the T20 World Cup 2024 are underway. Rohit Sharma led the Indian team, which landed in Mumbai and headed to the renowned Wankhede Stadium from an open bus victory parade on Marine Drive. The players waved and hailed the thousands of fans who were present to watch their heroes throughout the parade. The players performed a special dance and shook a leg in front of the Mumbai crowd as the celebrations reached the Wankhede Stadium.

There are many clips of players dancing at the stadium that are floating on the internet, and the fans have been loving their celebrations. A video that stands out from the others shows former India skipper Virat Kohli asking current captain Rohit Sharma, who often avoids dancing, to shake a leg. Meanwhile, along with Virat and Rohit, a plethora of Indian stars were also spotted enjoying the title victory. India's star pacer, Mohammed Siraj, was also spotted doing the bhangra step.

Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli dancing together. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/BfG9z4vhmd — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 4, 2024



Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma heading the celebration inside Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium

In another clip, Team India danced to the beats of Chak de India, with Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma heading the celebration inside Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. The celebrations, which were delayed due to heavy traffic in Mumbai, watched the Indian team break wild. In addition, Suryakumar Yadav, Rahul Dravid, Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli went open as India celebrated in style on the bus. The team took some time to cross Marine Drive because of the sheer number of fans who came to welcome the side after the facilitation ceremony for India was scheduled to begin at approximately 7 p.m.

Also Read: First glimpse from airport as Rohit Sharma shows fans the T20 World Cup trophy

Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli dancing together 🇮🇳❤️❤️❤️pic.twitter.com/Nyvi0IaQXR — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) July 4, 2024

Loading tweet...



Rohit and Kohli, who are now in the last stages of their stellar international careers, were crucial to their final dance at the T20 World Cup. As Virat Kohli returned to his best in the ICC event's final match with crucial 76 runs against the Proteas at Barbados, skipper Rohit spurred his team to give the two-time winners a stunning seven-run victory. The 37-year-old skipper smashed three half-centuries in the T20 World Cup, propelling India from the front.

Also Read: Watch: Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya dances to the beats of dhol

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube