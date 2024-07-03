After Virat Kohli, PUMA signs deals with two emerging IPL stars

Cricket players Riyan Parag and Nitish Kumar Reddy collaborated with sports brand Puma India in a move to bolster their relationship with Gen Z consumers.

Cricket players Riyan Parag and Nitish Kumar Reddy collaborated with sports brand Puma India in a move to bolster their relationship with Gen Z consumers. Puma shows its dedication to nurturing new talent and developing its relationship with the country's youth culture. Parag, a right-hand batter from Guwahati, has advanced tremendously in the cricket world.

The 22-year-old was a member of the winning Indian Under-19 team back in 2018 and was also the top run scorer among uncapped players in the IPL 2024. The star batter was the third-highest run scorer in the IPL 2024 after Virat Kohli and Ruturaj Gaikward and played a crucial role in guiding his side to the playoffs. In addition, the stylish right-handed batter's performance made him earn a debut call-up for the Zimbabwe series, which is set to start on July 6 in Harare under the leadership of Shubman Gill.

“I have always admired PUMA’s dedication to sports and their pursuit of excellence. I am looking forward to represent PUMA and hope to motivate young cricketers to follow their passion,” Parag said.

We can achieve amazing things and inspire the next wave of athletes to follow their dreams: Nitish Reddy

Similarly, Reddy, an Andhra Pradesh-born cricketer, has been in the spotlight lately for earning the emerging player award in the IPL 2024. He also seems to be in sublime form and was set to be part of the Zimbabwe series until an injury sidelined him.

“The association with PUMA is a major milestone for me, and I am eager to represent the sports brand both on and off the field. I believe that together, we can achieve amazing things and inspire the next wave of athletes to follow their dreams,” Reddy said.



According to the Instagram Trend Talk preview for 2024, nine out of ten Gen Z individuals living in India believe they belong to a fandom. In addition to this, India has the highest percentage of sports fans among Gen Z of any nation, based on the same survey.

Meanwhile, a plethora of brand ambassadors, including Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Harmanpreet Kaur, MC Mary Kom, Avani Lakhera, and Gen Z sensations Ibrahim Ali Khan and Shanaya Kapoor, have contributed to lifting PUMA to the world stage through its strategic partnerships and creative marketing campaigns in the nation. Additionally, the brand is supported by a flourishing 13 million-strong social media community.

