WATCH: Ruturaj Gaikwad's unrestrained celebration on the dismissal of his friend Azim Kazi in the Maharashtra Premier League

Ruturaj Gaikwad celebrated uncontrollably when his best friend Azim Kazi got out off Rohan Kharat’s bowling during the game between Ratnagiri Jets and Puneri Bappa. It was a nice little banter between two cricketers who know each other quite well and share a strong bond.

Rohan Kharat bowled a googly on the leg-stump line, and the ball turned slightly away from the left-hander Kazi, who tried to work on the leg-side region. However, he didn’t account for the turn, and the ball went on to crash the stumps in a flash, dismissing Azim Kazi.

As the batter got out, Ruturaj Gaikwad, who also keeps for his team in the Maharashtra Premier League, started celebrating on the face of the batter. He did the popular hand-movement dance like the popular West Indies players used to do back in the day.

Gaikwad teased Kazi by shouting in his face, and the batter couldn’t do anything but laugh at Gaikwad’s childish antics. The duo shared a banter, and the users definitely enjoyed Gaikwad’s actions after the dismissal of Kazi.

Puneri Bappa end the campaign with only three wins

Puneri Bappa couldn’t excel as expected in this edition of the Maharashtra Premier League, ending with only three wins in ten outings under the leadership of Ruturaj Gaikwad. They struggled throughout and ended the campaign at the bottom of the points table with only six wins.

Ruturaj did well on the personal front, scoring 290 runs at an average of 48.33 and a strike rate of 168.60 in seven innings in season 2024. He also hit two boundaries and ended the campaign as the leading run-scorer for Puneri Bappa.

While Gaikwad did well with the bat and also kept wickets to contribute as heavily as possible, his team couldn’t provide as much support. It didn’t help the team, for Puneri Bappa never really got going in the tournament and could only 30% of their matches.

However, the experience of leading in the league would help him do better for Chennai Super Kings in the coming seasons. It will also be beneficial for him whenever he joins the Indian team.

