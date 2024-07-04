Watch: First glimpse from airport as Rohit Sharma shows fans the T20 World Cup trophy

The team arrived at the IGI Airport in Delhi early, where a huge crowd of fans gathered to welcome them. After a 17-year wait, India secured their second T20 World Cup trophy. Rohit Sharma proudly showed off the trophy as fans cheered loudly.

The Indian cricket team finally landed down in Delhi on Thursday, just some days after winning the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy on Saturday at Kensington Oval in Barbados. The hurricane Beryl, which wreaked chaos throughout the Caribbean, created the Men in Blue, who remain in Barbados after a great win against South Africa. However, many videos of Team India's spectacular welcome at the Delhi Airport surprised the cricket fans as they awoke this morning.

As fans and security personnel applaud the team at the Delhi airport, Indian captain Rohit Sharma is seen waving the T20 World Cup trophy in a video shared by news agency PTI.

A huge number of fans patiently awaited to meet the players when they arrived early at Delhi's IGI Airport. India won their second T20 World Cup trophy, ending a seventeen-year drought. Fans burst into excitement as Rohit Sharma proudly showed off the trophy. There's a video floating on the internet right now of Rohit handing off the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy as he returns to India.

Captain Rohit Sharma showing the Trophy to fans.



A great gesture by Hitman...!!!



They're home: India's #T20 world champs arrive in Delhi; fans brave rain to welcome players



READ: https://t.co/JAcqEIrWvc pic.twitter.com/KLwtmUnIgC — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 4, 2024



The Indian cricket team is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence on Thursday morning

Meanwhile, an airline charter plane, named "Air India Champions 24 World Cup" (AIC24WC), was especially organised to allow the team's return to India. After flying nonstop for sixteen hours, the plane left Bridgetown, Barbados, at 4:50 a.m. local time on Wednesday and landed in Delhi at 6 a.m. (IST) on Thursday. The Indian team, the flight staff members, the players' families, board members, and members of the travelling media team had all been on board.

However, the Indian cricket team is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence on Thursday morning as a part of the celebrations. Following that, the team will head to Mumbai to participate in an open bus parade. There, fans will be able to see their heroes personally while experiencing the thrill of their accomplishments. The team will get recognition for their remarkable feat at a felicitation event hosted at the historic Wankhede Stadium to finish up the celebrations.

