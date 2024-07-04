Watch: Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya dances to the beats of dhol

Captain Rohit Sharma soaked in the celebratory atmosphere in New Delhi as he danced to Dhol beats outside the team hotel.

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma delighted in the festive atmosphere of New Delhi while grooving outside the team hotel to the beats of Dhol on Thursday morning. The 38-year-old skipper stole his place in the celebrations by showing his appreciation to the capital city's fans after the T20 World Cup 2024 champions landed from Barbados. The flamboyant opening batter was seen dancing with the trophy in the privately chartered plane that carried the Indian cricket team and journalists from Barbados hit by a hurricane. Rohit Sharma and his men looked to be in great spirits after their long travel as they showered greetings at the airport as well as at the team hotel.



Team India's chartered plane touched down in New Delhi early on Thursday. In addition to this, the specially-arranged flight carrying Indian media members, BCCI top brass, including Rohit Sharma and his teammates, Rahul Dravid, and other support staff members, took off from Barbados. The festive vibe was boosted by Bhangra's appearance, as Suryakumar Yadav and star all-rounder Hardik Pandya showcased their dancing skills. Suryakumar Yadav danced to the beats on a pouring morning in the city, displaying no restrictions. Fans cheered for the local youngster, Rishabh Pant, who joined in, expressing the team's excitement.



Rohit Sharma was invincible for Team India in the 2024 T20 World Cup tournament

Meanwhile, Captain Rohit Sharma noticed him making his way into the team hotel together with his daughter Samaira and wife Ritika. At the same time, upon arriving at the team hotel, Virat Kohli took a picture with his sister Bhawna Dhingra and his brother Vikas Kohli with his World Cup medal, which quickly went viral on social media.

Notably, Rohit Sharma was invincible for Team India in the 2024 T20 World Cup tournament. Furthermore, the 38-year-old cricketer's victory in the final match made him the first Indian cricket player to win the T20 World Cup winner's trophy twice, in addition to becoming the first captain to win 50 T20Is.

