Watch: Bumrah's epic reaction as fan throws shirt at Hardik Pandya

Mumbai city has embraced world champion Team India with warm arms, sparking an uproar of emotion that spread throughout the city on Thursday. As the team headed to the Wankhede Stadium for a victory ceremony, the whole town came to a freeze at Marine Drive to greet the T20 World Cup 2024 winners. Fostering a strong sense of national pride, a video of a patriotic celebration on social media showing Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, and other players along with all the Indian supporters singing "Maa Tujhe Salaam... Vande Mataram" in unison has quickly gone viral.

In an open-top bus parade, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and their teammates made their way through a sea of fans at Marine Drive before showing up at Wankhede Stadium. Furthermore, thousands of fans had already gathered for the victory celebration ceremony despite the rain, granting the Indian cricket team a warm welcome.

Watch the full video here:

Virat Kohli and the other Indian players singing Vande Mataram at Wankhede, Mumbai 🇮🇳🔥🔥pic.twitter.com/Eqo5TpGokf — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) July 4, 2024





Jasprit Bumrah's epic reaction has widely spread on social media

All of the players, including the likes of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, completed a circular walk around Wankhede Stadium while singing "Maa Tujhe Salaam... Vande Mataram" during the performance. Fans commented on social media about how dramatic the event was, claiming it gave them goosebumps. Amazingly, during this incident, one of the fans from the crowd threw the shirt at Hardik Pandya's hand. Following the same, India's star bowler Jasprit Bumrah could burst into laughter. Pandya kept walking and singing in jubilation, but watching his gesture, Jasprit Bumrah couldn't help but burst out in laughter.

Watch: Hardik Pandya's act during 'Vande Mataram' leaves Jasprit Bumrah in splits

Someone threw his T-shirt on Hardik Pandya. Look at Bumrah's reaction. 😹 pic.twitter.com/cnBvDoZBwk — BALA (@erbmjha) July 4, 2024





A unified chant of "Maa Tujhe Salam" burst out from the Wankhede crowd in 2011 during the ODI World Cup final in Mumbai, when MS Dhoni-led Team India broke their 28-year drought for a world trophy against Sri Lanka. To the present day, people can still find the video on social media. However, this time Rohit and his team experienced the same emotions on Thursday during the guard of honour at the Wankhede Stadium.

