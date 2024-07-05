Watch: New footage of Rohit Sharma, Rahul Dravid and SKY cheering up the crowd during the victory parade

Team India captain Rohit Sharma was spotted cheering with fans during the victory parade in Mumbai on Thursday, July 4. Rahul Dravid and Suryakumar Yadav also engaged with the fans with the skipper.

Team India captain Rohit Sharma was seen waiving to fans during the victory parade that took place on July 4 in Mumbai. Along with the captain of the team, India's swashbuckling batter Suryakumar Yadav and outgoing head coach Rahul Dravid engaged with the crowd. The thousands of fans welcomed the team with open arms after the Indian team, which won the 2024 T20 World Cup, arrived in the country yesterday.

Rohit Sharma and his men thrashed South Africa in the tournament's final match on Saturday at the Kensington Oval in Barbados to win the T20 format twice. In addition to ending an 11-year drought, it also marked India's first ICC trophy since winning the Champions Trophy in 2013. In addition, after MS Dhoni and Kapil Dev, Rohit Sharma became the third captain of India to win a World Cup title.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma praises Hardik Pandya for crucial David Miller wicket during Wankhede celebration

Rohit Sharma was greeted with a thunderous welcome from the huge crowd at the Wankhede Stadium

Team India members honoured the win with a lavish open-bus parade in Mumbai. During the event, Rohit Sharma engaged the fans by engaging with them. Along with them, teammate Suryakumar Yadav and coach Rahul Dravid also heartily cheered. Rohit Sharma was greeted with a thunderous welcome from the huge crowd at the Wankhede Stadium during celebrations. The 38-year-old cricketer stopped for a moment, relishing in the affection. Following that, the flamboyant opening batter thanked his admirers all around India for their affection and encouragement.

Watch the full video here:

ROHIT SHARMA CHEERING WITH THE CROWD pic.twitter.com/RqT55r2Yns — Krishna ♡ (@OverCovers_45) July 4, 2024



Team India takes part in a bus parade that was started at the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA). Fans gathered on the streets, especially around Marine Drive, where they turned on their flashlights to create a spectacular image as the caravan of champions moved forward. Heartwarmingly, Indian cricket legend Virat Kohli urged teammate Rohit Sharma to go ahead and lift the trophy with him, showing their shared effort and friendship.

Also Read: Bumrah's epic reaction as fan throws shirt at Hardik Pandya

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube