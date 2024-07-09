Dambulla Sixers vs Galle Marvels: Key Matchups, Venue and Player Stats, Recent Form and Detailed Guide for Match 12 of LPL 2024

DS vs GM Dream11 Prediction: Dambulla Sixers finally opened their account in the last game. They look like a quality side, with in-form players in all departments. Expect DS to win the match.

DS vs GM Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Lanka Premier League 2024

Match

Dambulla Sixers vs Galle Marvels

Date

9 July 2024

Time

7:30 PM IST

DS vs GM Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Reeza Hendricks has 134 runs at an average of 67 and a strike rate of 150.56 in two LPL innings in Dambulla. He also has two fifties here.

Reeza Hendricks vs left-arm pace in T20s in 2024: 197 runs, 157 balls, 28.14 average, 125.47 SR & 7 dismissals. Isuru Udana has dismissed him once in 39 balls.

Reeza Hendricks vs off-spinners in T20s in 2024: 48 runs, 51 balls, 12 average, 94.11 SR & 4 dismissals.

Reeza Hendricks’ last five scores: 54, 80, 4, 29* & 0.

Kusal Perera has 98 runs at an average of 32.33 and a strike rate of 136.11 in three LPL innings against Galle Marvels. He also has a fifty against them.

Kusal Perera has 96 runs at an average of 48 and a strike rate of 168.42 in two LPL innings in Dambulla. He also has a fifty here.

Kusal Perera’s previous five scores: 80, 16, 102*, 0 & 13.

Lahiru Udara scored 11 runs in his only LPL innings in Dambulla.

Lahiru Udara’s last five scores: 11*, 2, 22, 6 & 37.

Mark Chapman has 53 runs at an average of 53 and a strike rate of 196.29 in two LPL innings in Dambulla.

Mark Chapman vs leg-spinners in T20s in 2024: 76 runs, 63 balls, 25.33 average, 120.63 SR & 3 dismissals.

Mark Chapman’s last five scores: 23*, 30, 33*, 91* & 4.

Nuwanidu Fernando scored 16 runs in his only LPL innings in Dambulla.

Nuwanidu Fernando’s previous five scores: 16, 40, 4, 7 & 9.

Chamindu Wickramasinghe scored 20 runs in his only LPL innings in Dambulla. He also has a solitary wicket in two LPL innings here.

Chamindu Wickramasinghe’s last five scores: 20*, 62*, 18, 19* & 8. Chamindu Wickraramsinghe’s previous five figures: 0/19, 1/11, 0/20, 1/31 & 1/34.

Mohammad Nabi scored 7 runs in his only LPL innings in Dambulla. He also has 2 wickets in two LPL innings here.

Mohammad Nabi vs left-arm pace in T20s in 2024: 48 runs, 51 balls, 9.60 average, 94.11 SR & 5 dismissals.

Mohammad Nabi vs leg-spinners in T20s in 2024: 109 runs, 74 balls, 21.80 average, 147.29 SR & 5 dismissals.

Mohammad Nabi vs RHBs in T20s in 2024: 11 wickets, 34.81 average, 28.45 SR & 7.34 economy rate. Mohammad Nabi vs LHBs in T20s in 2024: 10 wickets, 21.60 average, 18 SR & 7.20 economy rate.

Mohammad Nabi’s previous five scores: 7, 0, 1, 10* & 14. Mohammad Nabi’s previous five figures: 2/20, 0/37, 1/20, 0/12 & 0/15.

Dilshan Madushanka took a solitary wicket in his only LPL innings against Galle Marvels.

Dilshan Madushanka’s last five figures: 0/27, 0/39, 1/31, 1/32 & 2/36.

Mustafizur Rahman has 2 wickets in two LPL innings in Dambulla.

Mustafizur Rahman vs RHBs in T20s in 2024: 35 wickets, 20.25 average, 15.22 SR & 7.98 economy rate. Mustafizur Rahman vs LHBs in T20s in 2024: 20 wickets, 20.15 average, 15 SR & 8.06 economy rate.

Mustafizur Rahman’s previous five figures: 0/53, 2/39, 2/30, 1/44 & 1/17.

Nuwan Pradeep took 3 wickets in his only LPL innings against Galle Marvels.

Nuwan Pradeep took 2 wickets in his only LPL innings in Dambulla.

Nuwan Pradeep’s last five figures: 2/41, 1/12, 0/30, 1/48 & 1/30.

Galle Marvels:

Niroshan Dickwella has 95 runs at an average of 23.75 and a strike rate of 169.64 in four LPL innings against Dambulla Sixers. He also has a fifty against them.

Niroshan Dickwella has 24 runs in two LPL innings in Dambulla.

Niroshan Dickwella vs left-arm pace in T20s in 2024: 87 runs, 62 balls, 17.40 average, 140.32 SR & 5 dismissals. Dilshan Madushanka has dismissed him once in eight balls.

Niroshan Dickwella vs left-arm orthodox in T20s in 2024: 41 runs, 26 balls, 13.66 average, 157.69 SR & 3 dismissals.

Niroshan Dickwella vs off-spinners in T20s in 2024: 25 runs, 29 balls, 12.50 average, 82.20 SR & 2 dismissals.

Niroshan Dickwella’s last five scores: 12, 12, 50, 47 & 15*.

Alex Hales has 61 runs at an average of 30.50 and a strike rate of 160.52 in two LPL innings in Dambulla.

Alex Hales vs left-arm pace in T20s in 2024: 155 runs, 124 balls, 17.22 average, 125 SR & 9 dismissals.

Alex Hales vs left-arm orthodox in T20s in 2024: 168 runs, 141 balls, 24 average, 119.14 SR & 7 dismissals.

Alex Hales vs leg-spinners in T20s in 2024: 88 runs, 50 balls, 17.60 average, 176 SR & 5 dismissals.

Alex Hales’ last five scores: 38, 23, 14, 65 & 26.

Tim Seifert has 186 runs at an average of 166.07 in two LPL innings in Dambulla. He also has one fifty and a century here.

Tim Seifert vs left-arm pace in T20s in 2024: 88 runs, 71 balls, 29.33 average, 123.94 SR & 3 dismissals. Dilshan Madushanka has dismissed him once in 13 balls.

Tim Seifert vs leg-spinners in T20s in 2024: 50 runs, 43 balls, 16.66 average, 116.27 SR & 3 dismissals.

Tim Seifert’s previous five scores: 82*, 104*, 12, 10 & 52.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa has 117 runs at an average of 23.40 and a strike rate of 150 in five LPL innings against Dambulla Sixers.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa has 44 runs at an average of 22 and a strike rate of 129.41 in two LPL innings in Dambulla.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa vs pace in T20s in 2024: 37 runs, 30 balls, 9.25 average, 123.33 SR & 4 dismissals. Nuwan Pradeep and Dilshan Madushanka have dismissed him once each.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa’s last five scores: 16, 28, 0, 13 & 19*.

Janith Liyanage has 17 runs in two LPL innings in Dambulla.

Janith Liyanage’s last five scores: 11, 6, 2, 25 & 0. Janith Liyanage’s previous five figures: 0/17, 0/11, 0/13, 0/30 & 1/36.

Sahan Arachchige has 11 runs in two LPL innings in Dambulla.

Sahan Arachchige’s last five scores: 9*, 2, 35, 5* & 1.

Dwaine Pretorius scored 2 wickets in two LPL innings in Dambulla.

Dwaine Pretorius vs left-arm pace in T20s in 2024: 57 runs, 36 balls, 19 average, 158.33 SR & 3 dismissals.

Dwaine Pretorius vs RHBs in T20s in 2024: 11 wickets, 22.54 average, 16 SR & 8.45 economy rate. Dwaine Pretorius vs LHBs in T20s in 2024: 5 wickets, 27.40 average, 18.80 SR & 8.74 economy rate.

Dwaine Pretorius’ last five scores: 0*, 5, 9*, 13 & 3*. Dwaine Pretorius’ previous five figures: 1/40, 1/34, 0/40, 2/23 & 0/25.

Isuru Udana has 7 wickets at an average of 18 and a strike rate of 12.85 in five LPL innings against Dambulla Sixers.

Isuru Udana has 4 wickets at an average of 18 and a strike rate of 12 in two LPL innings in Dambulla.

Isuru Udana vs RHBs in T20s in 2024: 6 wickets, 18.50 average, 10.66 SR & 10.40 economy rate. Isuru Udana vs LHBs in T20s in 2024: 2 wickets, 25 average, 16.50 SR & 9.09 economy rate.

Isuru Udana’s previous five figures: 3/30, 1/42, 2/34, 2/60 & 2/20.

Maheesh Theekshana has 12 wickets at an average of 13.83 and a strike rate of 14 in seven LPL innings against Dambulla Sixers.

Maheesh Theekshana has 2 wickets in two LPL innings in Dambulla.

Maheesh Theekshana vs RHBs in T20s in 2024: 22 wickets, 25.09 average, 20.81 SR & 7.23 economy rate. Maheesh Theekshana vs LHBs in T20s in 2024: 6 wickets, 26.50 average, 29.50 SR & 5.38 economy rate.

Maheesh Theekshana’s last five figures: 1/32, 1/29, 2/20, 0/24 & 1/25.

Zahoor Khan has 4 wickets at an average of 15.50 and a strike rate of 12 in two LPL innings in Dambulla.

Zahoor Khan vs RHBs in T20s in 2024: 5 wickets, 23.80 average, 16 SR & 8.92 economy rate. Zahoor Khan vs LHBs in T20s in 2024: 3 wickets, 12.66 average, 7.66 SR & 9.91 economy rate.

Zahoor Khan’s previous five figures: 2/29, 2/33, 1/32, 3/34 & 0/35.

DS vs GM Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first-innings score in Dambulla has been 193, with pacers snaring 71.43% of wickets here. Expect another nice batting track, with the ball coming nicely on the bat. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 190 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 29°C, with partly cloudy, is forecast.

DS vs GM Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Dambulla Sixers: Reeza Hendricks, Kusal Perera (wk), Lahiru Udara, Nuwanidu Fernando, Mark Chapman, Mohammad Nabi (c), Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Dushan Hemantha, Dilshan Madushanka, Mustafizur Rahman, Nuwan Pradeep.

Galle Marvels: Niroshan Dickwella (c & wk), Alex Hales, Tim Seifert, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Janith Liyanage, Dwaine Pretorius, Sahan Arachchige, Isuru Udana, Maheesh Theekshana, Kavindu Nadeeshan, Zahoor Khan.

DS vs GM Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Kusal Perera: Kusal Perera is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. Perera will open the innings and has been in tremendous form. His wicketkeeping will also fetch a few points.

Tim Seifert: Tim Seifert will bat in the top order. Seifert has been in sensational form this LPL and will enjoy batting in Dambulla. He can score big again.

Isuru Udana: Isuru Udana is another popular captaincy option for this game. Udana will contribute with both bat and ball, and his recent form has been top-notch. He will fetch ample points.

DS vs GM Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Nuwan Pradeep: Nuwan Pradeep has been selected by less than 18% of users as of now. Pradeep did well against Galle Marvels. He can snare a few wickets in this game.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa: Bhanuka Rajapaksa’s selection % currently stands at 17.7. Rajapaksa will bat in the middle order and has shown encouraging signs lately. He can make a substantial score.

DS vs GM Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Dushan Hemantha: Dushan Hemantha might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

DS vs GM Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If DS bat first:

Complete the team with three among Alex Hales, Kusal Perera, Sahan Arachchige, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, and Zahoor Khan.

If GM bat first:

Complete the team with three among Tim Seifert, Nuwanidu Fernando, Reeza Hendricks, Mustafizur Rahman, and Maheesh Theekshana.

DS vs GM Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If DS bat first:

Complete the team with three among Lahiru Udara, Sahan Arachchige, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Nuwan Pradeep, and Dwaine Pretorius.

If GM bat first:

Complete the team with three among Niroshan Dickwella, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Nuwanidu Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, and Maheesh Theekshana.

DS vs GM Dream11 Prediction

Dambulla Sixers finally opened their account in the last game. They look like a quality side, with in-form players in all departments. Expect DS to win the match.

