Top 3 India stars to be given extended resting period by BCCI: Reports

The Board wants the players to resume playing when Bangladesh visits India in mid-September for two Tests and three T20Is.

The India team put up an emphatic performance to win the T20 World Cup 2024 while remaining absolutely unbeaten throughout the tournament.

Following the win, the celebrated cricketers were gifted lucrative prize money of INR 125 crores by the BCCI.

Now, the BCCI has decided to rest the top three players further and give them an extended resting period before they begin playing full-fledged once again, Indian Express has reported.

A BCCI source confirmed to the Indian Express, “Senior players can take some rest and get ready for the full cricket season ahead. Rohit, Virat and Bumrah have been offered rest and will join the team for the Test matches against Bangladesh in September.”

India is currently touring Zimbabwe for a five-match series for which the selectors have named a second-string squad.

India to travel to Sri Lanka before hosting Bangladesh

Following that, India will travel to Sri Lanka for a white ball series from July 27 to August 7 where they will play three ODIs and as many T20Is. Most players who played in the T20 World Cup are expected to be a part of this series.

While both Sharma and Kohli have retired from the shortest format after the recent T20 World Cup win, Jasprit Bumrah has said that he will continue playing the format for the country. The report further mentioned that the selection committee will meet next week to pick the team.

After their series against Bangladesh, the Indian cricket team will welcome New Zealand for a home series comprising three Test matches from October 16 to November 5.

Following this, they will travel to South Africa to compete in four T20I matches from November 8 to 15. Subsequently, they will head to Australia for a five-match Test series beginning on November 22.

